McLaren teases ‘changes in almost everything’ for 2017

9 February 2017
McLaren's racing director Eric Boullier has underlined the team's fresh approach to the new F1 season from team personnel to car livery teasers.
McLaren's racing director Eric Boullier has underlined the team's fresh approach to the new F1 world championship from team personnel to teasers about the car livery colours.

The Woking-based team is undergoing a raft of changes from top to bottom including a new CEO in Zak Brown who replaces Ron Dennis, Stoffel Vandoorne stepping up to a full-time F1 race seat as Jenson Button takes a sabbatical year and a number of senior management switches.

In an interview with McLaren's website, Boullier has outlined the management reshuffle as long-term team manager Dave Redding prepares to move to Williams. Paul James has been appointed as Redding's successor while senior race engineer Andrea Stella's role has altered to become more hands-on working with the FIA.

Former number-one mechanic to Fernando Alonso's car Kari Lammenranta steps up to become McLaren chief mechanic and Marc Cox takes up Lammenranta's previous position.

As well as the personnel changes, McLaren is gearing up for the 2017 regulations revamp and has altered its F1 car naming policy, away from MP4 to MCL, while throughout the off-season has released a series of teasers pointing to a potential orange-themed car livery, which will be officially revealed on 24th February at the McLaren Technology Centre.

“There will always be changes, and that's the way it always should be,” Boullier said. “A Formula 1 car itself never stays the same from one race to the next. Across the businesses, in fact, we're triggering other changes – and we've got some exciting changes planned for our new car, the MCL32, but we want those to be kept secret until we show it to the world on February 24th.

“Formula 1 is all about change. Change is what drives our sport – change in drivers, in regulations, in races, in almost everything. Second, I think it's worth emphasising that McLaren in particular has always been about change.

“From our roots in the 1960s, it was change that drove our successes in Can-Am, in Indycar and at Le Mans. It was change that led McLaren to become an automotive constructor. And it was change that transformed McLaren from a race team into an international, multi-faceted technology group.

"And we'll change again and again and again as we continue to improve our fortunes both on and off the track.”


by Haydn Cobb

