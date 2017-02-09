Perez, Mexico GP send message to Trump

Sergio Perez and Mexican Grand Prix officials have released a social media post directed towards President Donald Trump and the USA government about its new policies, taking aim at plans to build a wall on the country border.Perez, who famously dropped a sunglasses sponsor after it sent out a controversial message on Twitter against Mexicans and supporting Trump's campaign, has posted a message via his social media channels supporting his home F1 race with a dig at the new USA President.Incorporating the #BridgesNotWalls message, popularised by anti-Trump movements internationally, Perez wrote 'Because all Mexicans are united, today and always! I invite you to join this great campaign: #BridgesNotWalls.'The same message and picture was posted from the official Mexican Grand Prix account Twitter account.Since the Mexico GP returned to the F1 calendar in 2015 it has been hosted just after the US race in Texas and was the venue for one of the most controversial moments of last season when Sebastian Vettel angrily swore and attacked both FIA Charlie Whiting and Red Bull's Max Verstappen over his team radio.Once again, the Mexican GP will take place one week after the USA race in 2017 on the 27-29 October at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Perez will be the only Mexican driver on the grid this season after Esteban Gutierrez was dropped by Haas.