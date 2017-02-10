F1 »

Rosberg offers more insight into F1 retirement call

10 February 2017
Nico Rosberg reveals more about the family factors that ultimately convinced him to hang up his helmet having just lifted the 2016 F1 title trophy.
Nico Rosberg has given more detail into his decision to call time on his Formula 1 career just days after lifting the title trophy, explaining the increasingly detrimental impact his Formula 1 career was having on his young family had reached a pivotal point.

After resisting the late season charge of Lewis Hamilton to win his first F1 world title in 2016, Rosberg shocked the sport just five days later when he revealed he would be retiring as champion and leaving Mercedes.

Revealing at the time that he wanted to spend more time with his family now he had clinched the long awaited crown, Rosberg told the Daily Mail he wanted to play a greater part in his daughter Alaia's childhood since she and his wife Vivian had adapted their lives around him to date.

'Vivian did absolutely everything,” he said. “If our daughter needed something, Vivian would be there. Never, ever, did I do a tough moment with my daughter. I was working on beating jet-lag by moving to the time zone — I was going in one-and-a-half-hour stages per day.

“It meant I could be asleep into the afternoon and living at night. It was horrible. And Alaia knew Daddy couldn't be disturbed. She was so impregnated with the concept that whenever she came to the bedroom she had her finger over her mouth and said, “shush”.

“Now I am doing those tough moments. It creates a bonding. She gives the love back to you. It's amazing that she knows when you are suffering with her.”

Indeed, 2016 forced Rosberg to make sacrifices in the quest for the thousandths that literally made a difference when he secured pole position in a crucial Japanese Grand Prix days after giving up cycling.

“I stopped cycling in the summer to lose one kilo,' he says. 'The next race I was on pole in Suzuka by one hundredth of a second. One kilo is worth three hundredths per lap. So I was on pole thanks to losing my leg muscles. It got me the win. Those were the small details I went into.”


