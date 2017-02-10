Vettel crash curtails Pirelli wet weather test

Pirelli has been forced to conclude its wet weather tyre test at Fiorano a day earlier than planned after Sebastian Vettel suffered a heavy crash on Friday.The German completed 40 laps in the hybrid Ferrari – which is a 2015-specification base with modifications to simulate greater downforce levels ahead of the 2017 technical overhaul – before 'simply losing control' and crashing, according to Pirelli.Ferrari has given no details as to the cause of the crash but confirmed Vettel was unhurt in the incident.However, such is the damage Ferrari is unable to get the car ready in time to get out on track for Friday, scuppering new test driver Antonio Giovnazzi's hopes of getting on track.Though there is currently no suggestion the new tyres – which are wider and heavier this year – are at fault, the incident nonetheless comes as Pirelli attempts to develop a more efficient wet weather compound after criticism from several drivers that the 2016 rubber struggled to provide grip during the treacherous races at Silverstone and Interlagos.