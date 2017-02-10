F1 »

McLaren confirms BP Castrol collaboration

10 February 2017
McLaren confirms its BP Castrol collaboration ahead of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season.
McLaren confirms BP Castrol collaboration
McLaren confirms BP Castrol collaboration
McLaren-Honda has confirmed it will join forces with BP and Castrol ahead of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season following the decision to change fuel and lubricant provider.

The move has been anticipated for some months when it became apparent McLaren would be splitting from long-term partner ExxonMobil, with the American company switching to Red Bull Racing for the new season.

“This agreement between McLaren, BP and Castrol is between brands who both share a long-standing and well-recognised passion for innovation in all we do,” said McLaren CEO Jonathan Neale. “Our McLaren-Honda team provides a global platform for Castrol to supply bespoke advanced lubricant technology."

The deal brings McLaren into line with Honda's other motorsport activities, with Castrol a major sponsor of both its MotoGP and World Touring Car projets

It is the second team to commit to BP and Castrol this year after Renault confirmed it would also change providers.


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Mclaren , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
30.04.2016 - Free Practice 3, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31
30.04.2016 - Qualifying, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MP4-31
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 to be unveiled on Feb 26th
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari SF15-T
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Chase Carey, Ross Brawn & Sean Bratches
Sebastian Vettel, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, ROC [Credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates after winning the 2017 Race of Champions title in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Monotya. Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
2017 Race of Champions line-up in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Benetton
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]
Kevin Magnussen - Haas F1 Team [credit: Haas F1 Team]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 