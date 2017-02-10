McLaren confirms BP Castrol collaboration

McLaren-Honda has confirmed it will join forces with BP and Castrol ahead of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season following the decision to change fuel and lubricant provider.
The move has been anticipated for some months when it became apparent McLaren would be splitting from long-term partner ExxonMobil, with the American company switching to Red Bull Racing for the new season.
“This agreement between McLaren, BP and Castrol is between brands who both share a long-standing and well-recognised passion for innovation in all we do,” said McLaren CEO Jonathan Neale. “Our McLaren-Honda team provides a global platform for Castrol to supply bespoke advanced lubricant technology."
The deal brings McLaren into line with Honda's other motorsport activities, with Castrol a major sponsor of both its MotoGP and World Touring Car projets
It is the second team to commit to BP and Castrol this year after Renault confirmed it would also change providers.
