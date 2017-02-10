Force India boss Mallya facing India extradition threat

Sahara Force India owner Vijay Mallya could be forced to return to India to face trial for conspiracy and fraud over loans for his folded Kingfisher Airlines company after India sought to begin extradition proceedings.
As banks sued to recover $1.4 billion Indian authorities says Kingfisher owes, Mallya moved to Britain last March to avoid prosecution, though the tycoon maintains he is innocent of the charges.
Nevertheless, India says it has applied to extradite Mallya to face the charges in a renewed push instigated the 61 year-old being charged in absentia by the Central Bureau of Investigation with nine former executives of Kingfisher Airlines.
"We have today handed over the request for the extradition of Mr Vijay Vittal Mallya, as received from the CBI, to the UK High Commission in New Delhi," Vikas Swarup, spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, told a news conference.
