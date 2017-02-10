Sauber to reveal C36 ahead of rivals

Sauber has become the latest team to confirm the launch date for its 2017 Formula 1 contender, the C36, with the Swiss team currently earmarked as the first team to reveal the new-look machine.
With Red Bull, Williams and Haas still to formally confirm when they will reveal their cars, Sauber's decision to release images of the Ferrari-powered C36 on February 20th gives it the jump on its rivals.
The team will then conduct a filming day at the Circuit de Catalunya on February 22nd before returning to the venue on 27th February for the start of pre-season testing.
With 2017 set to mark Sauber's first full season under the ownership of Longbow Finance, the privateer team will make use of a year-old Ferrari power unit this year before an anticipated switch of engine supplier from 2018 onwards.
The revised driver line-up sees Marcus Ericsson joined by ex-Manor driver Pascal Wehrlein, who in turn replaces Felipe Nasr.
