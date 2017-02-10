F1 »

Sauber is on course to be the first team to reveal its new-look 2017 Formula machine after confirming a February 20th launch date.
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Sauber to reveal C36 ahead of rivals
Sauber has become the latest team to confirm the launch date for its 2017 Formula 1 contender, the C36, with the Swiss team currently earmarked as the first team to reveal the new-look machine.

With Red Bull, Williams and Haas still to formally confirm when they will reveal their cars, Sauber's decision to release images of the Ferrari-powered C36 on February 20th gives it the jump on its rivals.

The team will then conduct a filming day at the Circuit de Catalunya on February 22nd before returning to the venue on 27th February for the start of pre-season testing.

With 2017 set to mark Sauber's first full season under the ownership of Longbow Finance, the privateer team will make use of a year-old Ferrari power unit this year before an anticipated switch of engine supplier from 2018 onwards.

The revised driver line-up sees Marcus Ericsson joined by ex-Manor driver Pascal Wehrlein, who in turn replaces Felipe Nasr.


