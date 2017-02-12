Haas expects team to do "a little bit better" in F1 2017

Gene Haas says his team should perform “a little bit better this year” and might be able to move up a position or two.The Haas F1 team impressed last season in its debut year in the sport, scoring 29 points to secure eighth place in the Constructors' Championship ahead of Renault, Sauber and the now defunct Manor.Looking to 2017, the founder and chairman of the Haas F1 team reckons the American outfit should make further progress, despite having to build a brand new car and despite massive rule changes.“I think it has pluses and minuses [going into our second year]. On the plus side, we're not trying to put the whole pit crew together. We don't have to worry about getting trucks and other infrastructure. We have all that in place. The negative side is that there's less time to do all these things again and there are a lot of rule changes, so you have to be prepared,” he explained.“[But also] on the other hand [again], we have stronger relationships with a lot of our suppliers, so that should make it easier. It's kind of give and take.“It'll be just as challenging as it was last year, but I think with the knowledge we have, we should actually perform a little bit better this year.”Asked what he would like the team to achieve in 2017, he replied: “If we can do a little bit better [it would be good - and] because our business model in Formula One allows us to operate more efficiently, we might be able to move up a position or two.”Meanwhile, Haas reiterated that the results in 2016 were above expectations.“I think it was a very successful entrance into Formula One. We accomplished all of our major goals and, actually, surpassed what we expected at the beginning of the season,” he confirmed.