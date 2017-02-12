Bottas rejects Mercedes move could be 'career-ending'

Valtteri Bottas says he is not worried that having Lewis Hamilton as a team-mate in 2017 could end up being “a career-ending move”, adding he wouldn't want to be his team-mate either.Bottas joins Mercedes this season after Nico Rosberg's shock decision to quit the sport just days after clinching the title. It is understood he is on a one-year contract.Earlier this week, Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, warned the Finn could be in for a tough season at Mercedes given he believes his son is now close to his prime.“Anybody who goes up against Lewis needs to have planned their career correctly because it could be a career-ending move when you go up against Lewis,” Hamilton Snr told“I personally think, while he's getting older and more mature, he's still actually heading towards the prime of his career. So Lewis is going to be a force to be reckoned with this year.”Bottas, however, is not fazed by the prospect of partnering the three-time F1 world champion.“Well, I wouldn't ever want to be my team-mate,” Bottas told Finnish broadcaster,“Let's see; the season starts soon and we'll see how it goes.”