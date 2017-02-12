F1 »

Bottas rejects Mercedes move could be 'career-ending'

12 February 2017
'I wouldn't want to be my team-mate either' – Bottas responds to suggestions joining Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton could be “a career-ending move”
Bottas rejects Mercedes move could be 'career-ending'
Bottas rejects Mercedes move could be 'career-ending'
Valtteri Bottas says he is not worried that having Lewis Hamilton as a team-mate in 2017 could end up being “a career-ending move”, adding he wouldn't want to be his team-mate either.

Bottas joins Mercedes this season after Nico Rosberg's shock decision to quit the sport just days after clinching the title. It is understood he is on a one-year contract.

VOTE: Like father, like son - F1's best family pairs

Earlier this week, Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, warned the Finn could be in for a tough season at Mercedes given he believes his son is now close to his prime.

“Anybody who goes up against Lewis needs to have planned their career correctly because it could be a career-ending move when you go up against Lewis,” Hamilton Snr told Sky Sports News.

“I personally think, while he's getting older and more mature, he's still actually heading towards the prime of his career. So Lewis is going to be a force to be reckoned with this year.”

F1's best social media accounts... and why you should follow them

Bottas, however, is not fazed by the prospect of partnering the three-time F1 world champion.

“Well, I wouldn't ever want to be my team-mate,” Bottas told Finnish broadcaster, MTV.

“Let's see; the season starts soon and we'll see how it goes.”


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


by Rob Wilkins

Tagged as: Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Valtteri Bottas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
26.09.2015 - Qualifying, 2nd position Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W06 and 3rd position Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Williams F1 Team FW37

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 