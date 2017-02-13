Ferrari suffers setback in suspension protest

Ferrari could be forced to take a more formal approach with its protest towards the 'trick' suspension systems used by Mercedes and Red Bull after failing to find significant support from other teams to warrant immediate changes.The team ruffled feathers earlier this year by approaching the FIA to query the legality of Mercedes and Red Bull's suspension systems, which it believes to be flouting the regulations by adjusting ride heights and produce greater downforce levels in corners.Though Ferrari's efforts stopped short of an official complaint by instead requesting the FIA explain why it falls within the legal parameters, it did seek to highlight the debate and invite other teams to apply further pressure on the governing body.However, in a meeting of team techniciansreported that Ferrari only found support from three other teams, not enough for the FIA to act of its own volition.It means Ferrari will either be forced to accept defeat or potentially pursue more formal avenues to fully clarify whether their rivals have gained an advantage outside of the rules.With the start of pre-season testing now just two weeks away, with the opening round in Australia kicking off on 24-26 March.