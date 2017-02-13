Rosberg expects Mercedes to consider Vettel for 2018

Mercedes would be 'sensible' to consider adding Sebastian Vettel to its list of driver candidates beyond the 2017 Formula 1 season, reckons newly-retired champion Nico Rosberg.Following the German driver's unexpected decision to quit F1 days after clinching his first world title in December 2016, Valtteri Bottas was selected to replace him and join Lewis Hamilton in the triple title-winning team.However, the Finn has only been signed to a one-year deal, viewed by many as Mercedes wanting to keep its options open for 2018 when the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso come to the end of their current contracts.Though Alonso has inferred he wants to commit with McLaren, Vettel endured a noticeably more strained relationship with Ferrari in 2016 after failing to win a race. With this in mind, Rosberg believes Mercedes would be wise to keep an eye on the German if relations sour further.“Vettel's Ferrari contract ends this year, he'd be a sensible option for Mercedes and one that I'm sure they'll contemplate," Rosberg told Italian publicationAfter revealing last week that he would have enjoyed seeing Alonso go up against Hamilton at Mercedes this year, Rosberg reiterates the assertion that it would be entertainment for F1."As a fan of Formula One you could not hope for anything better. Alonso against Hamilton, ten years later, it would be a great show. But Bottas makes more sense for Mercedes."