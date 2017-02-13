F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Rosberg expects Mercedes to consider Vettel for 2018

13 February 2017
Nico Rosberg says he wouldn't be surprised to see Mercedes luring ex-champion Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari for the 2018 Formula 1 season
Rosberg expects Mercedes to consider Vettel for 2018
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Rosberg expects Mercedes to consider Vettel for 2018
Mercedes would be 'sensible' to consider adding Sebastian Vettel to its list of driver candidates beyond the 2017 Formula 1 season, reckons newly-retired champion Nico Rosberg.

Following the German driver's unexpected decision to quit F1 days after clinching his first world title in December 2016, Valtteri Bottas was selected to replace him and join Lewis Hamilton in the triple title-winning team.

However, the Finn has only been signed to a one-year deal, viewed by many as Mercedes wanting to keep its options open for 2018 when the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso come to the end of their current contracts.

Like father, like son – Nico and Keke Rosberg, plus other successful F1 family legacies

Though Alonso has inferred he wants to commit with McLaren, Vettel endured a noticeably more strained relationship with Ferrari in 2016 after failing to win a race. With this in mind, Rosberg believes Mercedes would be wise to keep an eye on the German if relations sour further.

“Vettel's Ferrari contract ends this year, he'd be a sensible option for Mercedes and one that I'm sure they'll contemplate," Rosberg told Italian publication La Repubblica.

After revealing last week that he would have enjoyed seeing Alonso go up against Hamilton at Mercedes this year, Rosberg reiterates the assertion that it would be entertainment for F1.

"As a fan of Formula One you could not hope for anything better. Alonso against Hamilton, ten years later, it would be a great show. But Bottas makes more sense for Mercedes."


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Ferrari , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Formula One , Formula 1 , Fernando Alonso , Nico Rosberg , Valtteri Bottas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
27.11.2016 - Race, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and 3rd place Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H
27.11.2016 - Race, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner and 3rd place Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H
27.11.2016 - Race, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and 3rd place Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 to be unveiled on Feb 26th
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari SF15-T
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Chase Carey, Ross Brawn & Sean Bratches
Sebastian Vettel, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, ROC [Credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates after winning the 2017 Race of Champions title in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Monotya. Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
2017 Race of Champions line-up in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Benetton
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 