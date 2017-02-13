Red Bull latest to reveal 2017 F1 launch date

Red Bull Racing will join sister team Scuderia Toro Rosso in giving its 2017 F1 challenger a 26th February launch date, it has been confirmed.
In a slight break from tradition, Red Bull will unveil the Renault-powered RB13 TAG Heuer the day before it hits the track on the first day of F1 2017 testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.
With Toro Rosso launching their car on the same day, it will make Red Bull one of the last to reveal their machine as teams eschew the recent preference for immediate pre-test unveilings in favour of more dedicated events.
The four-time title winning team comes into the season looking to build on the momentum of a race winning 2016 campaign, not least because the incoming technical overhaul is expected to help it in its quest to defeat Mercedes
Daniel Ricciardo will enter into his fourth season with the team, wqith Max Verstappen getting his first full campaign with Red Bull.
