F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Rosberg won’t divulge Hamilton secrets to Bottas

14 February 2017
Valtteri Bottas won't be given any 'secrets' in how to get the better of new Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, says Nico Rosberg.
Nico Rosberg says he is prepared to offer advice to Valtteri Bottas on how to integrate within the Mercedes AMG Petronas team this year but will not go as far as revealing 'secrets' on how to defeat Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas joins triple F1 champions Mercedes in 2017 as a replacement for Rosberg, who retired from the sport just days after clinching his world title.

As the Finn prepares for his first taste of Mercedes machinery when pre-season testing gets underway in Spain in less than two weeks' time, Rosberg has revealed that Bottas has asked for 'a chat'.

However, while the 31 year-old says that while he is happy to advise his successor on the team itself, he won't attempt to undermine his former team-mate Hamilton

“He (Bottas) has asked if we can have a chat soon and I am happy to do that, of course – but I will stay very, very neutral,” he is quoted by Reuters. “I won't give away any Lewis secrets for example, I'll just help him in a way to integrate better into the team.”

"I would tell him don't expect an easy ride, that's for sure. It's going to be challenging coming into a new team with Lewis having been there for so many years and with the new regulations.

"Lewis is one of the best out there so the level is extremely high. At the same time Valtteri is very talented. He can achieve great things as well, as long as the team give him a good car.”

Rosberg and Hamilton endured a famously fractious relationship during their four seasons together, becoming embroiled in a series of on and off-track spats as they tussled for titles in their dominant machinery.

However, Rosberg says he would like a 'better relationship' with Hamilton now they are no longer rivals.

“The competition has gone completely, sadly. We've already had some nice, relaxed moments and who knows, I am open to having a better relationship with him again in the future.”


