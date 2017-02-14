F1 »

McLaren’s MCL32 roars into life

14 February 2017
Listen to McLaren's F1 2017 challenger for the first time as the team releases its latest teaser video.
McLaren’s MCL32 roars into life
McLaren’s MCL32 roars into life
McLaren has released its latest teaser to its new MCL32 car ahead of its official reveal in preparation for the 2017 F1 world championship.

With a fresh look for McLaren expected under new stewardship – with rumours rife of a change of livery colour scheme to orange for this season – the Woking-based squad has steadily unveiled a number of social media posts in anticipation about the 2017 car.

In its latest teaser, the MCL32's Honda power unit is fired up for the first time as the team ramps up its preparations for the opening pre-season test at Circuit de Catalunya on the 27th February-2nd March.




McLaren will officially launch its 2017 team with drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne at its HQ in Woking on the 24th February.


Motorsport News in 30 Seconds - 30/01/2017 by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Mclaren , Fernando Alonso , Catalunya , Stoffel Vandoorne
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
McLaren Honda logo. 01.02.2015.
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
Ayrton Senna - McLaren. 1993 Donington Park
Lando Norris, McLaren Autosport BRDC Awards [Credit: Martyn Pass PR]
27.11.2016 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Race, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C34 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Race, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS16 and Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Race, Start of the race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MP4-31 off trach and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB12 spins
27.11.2016 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Race, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW38 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31 and his girlfriend Brittny Ward (USA)
27.11.2016 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31 and his girlfriend Brittny Ward (USA)
27.11.2016 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MP4-31
27.11.2016 - Race, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren Honda MP4-31

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 