McLaren’s MCL32 roars into life

McLaren has released its latest teaser to its new MCL32 car ahead of its official reveal in preparation for the 2017 F1 world championship.
With a fresh look for McLaren expected under new stewardship – with rumours rife of a change of livery colour scheme to orange for this season – the Woking-based squad has steadily unveiled a number of social media posts in anticipation about the 2017 car.
In its latest teaser, the MCL32's Honda power unit is fired up for the first time as the team ramps up its preparations for the opening pre-season test at Circuit de Catalunya on the 27th February-2nd March.
McLaren will officially launch its 2017 team with drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne at its HQ in Woking on the 24th February.
