Rosberg lifts Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award

15 February 2017
Nico Rosberg has been awarded the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year gong for his F1 world championship success.
Nico Rosberg has been awarded the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year gong for his F1 world championship victory last year.

The German beat a weighty category to be honoured with the World Breakthrough of the Year Award by Laureus after claiming his maiden F1 title in a titanic battle against Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, before shocking the sporting world by retiring just five days after clinching the championship in Abu Dhabi.

Rosberg defeated fellow nominees the Iceland football team for its exploits at Euro 2016, the Olympic gold medal-winning Fiji Rugby 7s team, Leicester City FC for winning the Premier League title, South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk for his world record 400m Olympic gold and Almaz Ayana who broke the 10,000m world record for Olympic gold.




For the Mercedes AMG F1 team it wasn't a successful night as it missed out on the Laureus World Team of the Year Award to MLB's Chicago Cubs which ended its 108-year wait for a World Series title.

by Haydn Cobb

