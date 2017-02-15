I have a lot to prove… but I can beat Hamilton – Bottas

New Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Valtteri Bottas says he will go into his first season with the title-winning team with a clear target of beating Lewis Hamilton having been inspired by his predecessor Nico Rosberg.The Finn switches to Mercedes after four seasons with Williams after being selected to replace Rosberg, who retired days after clinching his first F1 world title.With Rosberg's success the culmination of his intense rivalry with Hamilton within the Mercedes camp, while Bottas accepts the season ahead will be a challenge as he integrates into the team, he says last year's results show what can be achieved.“I feel it is possible," Bottas told. "Nico showed beating Lewis is possible. I am not here to be in second place or worse. It is definitely a challenge, and going up against Lewis is always going to be a challenge, but for me a massive opportunity,"Accepting his still have everything to prove in F1, Bottas is confident he can quickly establish himself amongst the front runners."I really respect what he (Hamilton) has done with his career, so many poles and wins and three titles. I still don't have a race win so I have a lot to prove. I haven't yet proved pretty much anything in Formula One, everything is still ahead."