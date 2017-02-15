F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: I have a lot to prove… but I can beat Hamilton – Bottas

15 February 2017
Valtteri Bottas says he won't be going into his first F1 season as a Mercedes driver targeting anything less than a title.
I have a lot to prove… but I can beat Hamilton – Bottas
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: I have a lot to prove… but I can beat Hamilton – Bottas
New Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Valtteri Bottas says he will go into his first season with the title-winning team with a clear target of beating Lewis Hamilton having been inspired by his predecessor Nico Rosberg.

The Finn switches to Mercedes after four seasons with Williams after being selected to replace Rosberg, who retired days after clinching his first F1 world title.

With Rosberg's success the culmination of his intense rivalry with Hamilton within the Mercedes camp, while Bottas accepts the season ahead will be a challenge as he integrates into the team, he says last year's results show what can be achieved.

“I feel it is possible," Bottas told Sky Sports Germany. "Nico showed beating Lewis is possible. I am not here to be in second place or worse. It is definitely a challenge, and going up against Lewis is always going to be a challenge, but for me a massive opportunity,"

Accepting his still have everything to prove in F1, Bottas is confident he can quickly establish himself amongst the front runners.

"I really respect what he (Hamilton) has done with his career, so many poles and wins and three titles. I still don't have a race win so I have a lot to prove. I haven't yet proved pretty much anything in Formula One, everything is still ahead."



10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst



Tagged as: Williams , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Formula One , Nico Rosberg , Valtteri Bottas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 to be unveiled on Feb 26th
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari SF15-T
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Chase Carey, Ross Brawn & Sean Bratches
Sebastian Vettel, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, ROC [Credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates after winning the 2017 Race of Champions title in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Monotya. Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
2017 Race of Champions line-up in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Benetton
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]
Kevin Magnussen - Haas F1 Team [credit: Haas F1 Team]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 