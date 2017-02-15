F1 »

Motorsport news in 30 Seconds: Perez takes on Trump

15 February 2017
It's been another significant week for motorsport but you need only 30 seconds to get right back up to speed!
Crash.net gets the EXCLUSIVE inside line on MotoGP 2017 as we sit down with Repsol Honda team boss Livio Suppo, Nico Rosberg expects Sebastian Vettel to be hunted by Mercedes in 2018 and find out check out the full World Superbike team launches ahead of the 2017 season.


Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 15th February 2017 by Crash_net


Get the FULL STORY:

EXCLUSIVE Livio Suppo (Honda) Interview

Rosberg expects Mercedes to consider Vettel

Latvala wins Rally Sweden

WSBK teams unveil their 2017 Superbikes
Vettel slips off in Pirelli wet tyre test

