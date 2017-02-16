Toro Rosso the latest team for a livery refresh?

Toro Rosso have been rumoured for a new car livery for the 2017 F1 world championship and a potential move away from its traditional purple and red colours.After Minadri was renamed and rebranded to Scuderia Toro Rosso as part of Red Bull's takeover in 2006, the team's colours have remained firmly in line with its owners marketing and branding with a purple base colour, red bulls and gold trimming.However, reports have speculated a change of livery colours for 2017 which could be tied up with its unannounced power unit partnership.In 2016 Toro Rosso pulled out of its deal with Renault and took on year-old Ferrari power units but the Italian team will return to Renault power for the new season.Despite confirmation coming at last year's Monaco Grand Prix, Toro Rosso is yet to confirm what its power unit will be called and has been strongly linked to a similar deal to what Red Bull secured with prestigious watch brand TAG-Heuer last year.Toro Rosso have refused to confirm or deny any reports on a dramatic livery change for 2017, preferring to keep it a secret until its team launch next week. Toro Rosso could join McLaren with a potentially drastic livery change with the Woking-based team hinting at a new orange look for the new season.The Toro Rosso STR12 will be officially unveiled at Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday 26th February – one day before F1 pre-season testing gets underway at the Spanish track.