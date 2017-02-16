F1 »

Toro Rosso the latest team for a livery refresh?

16 February 2017
Toro Rosso have been rumoured for a new car livery for 2017 and a potential move away from its traditional colours.
Toro Rosso the latest team for a livery refresh?
Toro Rosso the latest team for a livery refresh?
Toro Rosso have been rumoured for a new car livery for the 2017 F1 world championship and a potential move away from its traditional purple and red colours.

After Minadri was renamed and rebranded to Scuderia Toro Rosso as part of Red Bull's takeover in 2006, the team's colours have remained firmly in line with its owners marketing and branding with a purple base colour, red bulls and gold trimming.

However, reports have speculated a change of livery colours for 2017 which could be tied up with its unannounced power unit partnership.

In 2016 Toro Rosso pulled out of its deal with Renault and took on year-old Ferrari power units but the Italian team will return to Renault power for the new season.

Despite confirmation coming at last year's Monaco Grand Prix, Toro Rosso is yet to confirm what its power unit will be called and has been strongly linked to a similar deal to what Red Bull secured with prestigious watch brand TAG-Heuer last year.

Toro Rosso have refused to confirm or deny any reports on a dramatic livery change for 2017, preferring to keep it a secret until its team launch next week. Toro Rosso could join McLaren with a potentially drastic livery change with the Woking-based team hinting at a new orange look for the new season.




Get ready for the new season: 2017 F1 team and car launch dates

The Toro Rosso STR12 will be officially unveiled at Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday 26th February – one day before F1 pre-season testing gets underway at the Spanish track.


Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 15th February 2017 by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Mclaren , Red Bull Racing , Renault , Toro Rosso , Monaco , Scuderia Toro Rosso , Catalunya , Monaco Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 to be unveiled on Feb 26th
Michael Schumacher and the 1996 Ferrari F310
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari SF15-T
Ayrton Senna - McLaren. 1993 Donington Park
Nico Hulkenberg - Renault Sport F1
Renault Formula One Team, launch date, [Credit: Renault F1]
French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard
Lando Norris, McLaren Autosport BRDC Awards [Credit: Martyn Pass PR]
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 