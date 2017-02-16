F1 »

FIA reacts angrily to ‘conflict of interest’ in F1 sale reports

16 February 2017
The FIA hits back at 'inaccurate' and 'malicious' reports it may have acted improperly during the process of F1's sale to Liberty Media.
FIA reacts angrily to ‘conflict of interest’ in F1 sale reports
FIA reacts angrily to ‘conflict of interest’ in F1 sale reports
The FIA has issued a clarification over his position regarding the sale of its shareholding in Delta Topco in the wake of F1's purchase by Liberty Media.

The governing body has emphasised it has not acted improperly with regards to the sale – amounting to 1 per cent of Delta Topco – and hit out at 'malicious' and 'inaccurate' reports to the contrary.

It also clarified its position regarding the distribution of prize money in F1.

Full statement below

“Following the unanimous approval by the World Motor Sport Council of the change of control of Delta Topco Limited (the holding company of the Commercial Rights Holder of the FIA Formula One World Championship) from CVC Capital Partners in favour of Liberty Media Corporation on 18 January 2017, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has been made aware of certain declarations and comments, clearly inaccurately informed or made maliciously, relating to this process.

“In light of this, the FIA wishes to make clear the following once again:

- Firstly, the prize money allocated in the Formula One World Championship is done so in accordance with the bilateral agreements that exist between each team and the Commercial Rights Holder (CRH). The FIA has no knowledge of these agreements

- Secondly, there is no conflict of interest on the part of the FIA with regard to its approval of the change of control of the CRH which has been approved by the World Motor Sport Council taking into consideration exclusively the terms of the existing agreements between the CRH and the FIA and the best interests of the Championship

- As per the Agreements made in 2001 for 100 Years, the FIA could only have withheld its consent in the event that the change of control would materially alter the ability of the CRH to fulfil its obligations; it is obvious that the taking of control of the Formula One Group by Liberty does not create such a risk, and nobody has ever suggested a different view in this respect

“The FIA would naturally be happy to demonstrate the absence of any conflict of interest to any competent authority that may so request.

“Once again, the FIA looks forward to its collaboration with both Liberty and the Formula One Group to create a constructive relationship that will ensure the continued success and the development of the FIA Formula One World Championship in the long term.

Get ready for the new season: 2017 F1 team and car launch dates


Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 15th February 2017 by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst



Tagged as: FIA , Formula One
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
FIA 02.03.2016.
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher and the 1996 Ferrari F310
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 to be unveiled on Feb 26th
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari SF15-T
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Manor`s 2017 F1 car model [Pic: Twitter]
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Chase Carey, Ross Brawn & Sean Bratches
Sebastian Vettel, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, ROC [Credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates after winning the 2017 Race of Champions title in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
Juan Pablo Monotya. Race of Champions 2017, action [Pic credit: ROC]
2017 Race of Champions line-up in Miami [Pic credit: ROC]
Benetton
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 