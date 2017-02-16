Haas adds its invite to F1 launch party

The 2017 F1 launch schedule is almost complete as the Haas F1 Team confirmed it will pull the wraps off its new model on Sunday 26th February.
In line with rivals, Haas has eschewed the recent trend for launching cars on the morning of the first pre-season test by bringing it forward to the day before instead.
Choosing to reveal the Ferrari-powered VF17 on the Sunday 26th February, Haas will pair itself with Red Bull and Toro Rosso also launching that day.
The Haas VF17 is the American team's second effort after making its F1 debut with the VF16 last year. Featuring a revised driver line-up of Romain Grosjean being joined by ex-Renault and McLaren driver Kevin Magnussen, the team is giving little away about whether it will adopt a livery change.
Williams Martini Racing is the final team to confirm its launch details, with Sauber currently scheduled to go first with the new-look machines on February 20th.
Get ready for the new season: 2017 F1 team and car launch dates
Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst