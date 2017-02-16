Williams recruits Dirk de Beer as head of aerodynamics

Williams Martini Racing has announced Dirk de Beer as its new head of aerodynamics and will officially join the team on the 1st March 2017.
The former Sauber and Lotus/Renault aerodynamics engineer moves to the Grove-based squad from Ferrari having been the Italian manufacturer's chief aerodynamicist since 2013 before stepping down at the end of last season.
Williams's new head of aerodynamics de Beer will work under new technical director Paddy Lowe who has joined from Mercedes this winter. Lowe's replacement at Mercedes James Allison was also confirmed today.
“I am extremely pleased to be joining Williams. The team has an incredible heritage in Formula One, and I'm proud to now be a part of that,” de Beer. “I'm looking forward to working with Dave Wheater [aerodynamicist] and the Williams aero team to help continue driving forward the development of the car throughout the season and beyond. I would like to thank Williams for giving me this opportunity.”
Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams is thrilled to welcome de Beer aboard and is confident the addition to its technical staff will be able to push the team forward ahead of the 2017 technical regulations revamp.
“We're delighted to have someone with Dirk's vast experience joining us,” Williams said. “Having spent several years as a Head of Aerodynamics in Formula One, his knowledge and technical expertise will undoubtedly be a great asset to the team in our continued push to restore Williams to the front of the grid.”
Williams is yet to confirm its 2017 team launch, the only team yet to announce a date or location, with the opening pre-season test getting underway at Circuit de Catalunya on the 27th February.
