Wolff: Mercedes will give Hamilton, Bottas equal opportunity

Toto Wolff says the arrival of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes won't change his driver policy of equal opportunity between the pair, despite the fractious relationship which grew with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.
The equal opportunity battle came to a head in last year's Spanish Grand Prix when Toto Wolff's two drivers collided and crashed out on the opening lap of the race, sparking an intense and wide-ranging investigation to avoid any future incidents.
Despite these concerns, and Rosberg and Hamilton clashing again two months later in Austria, Wolff says Mercedes ethos and policy of being fair and equal to each driver regardless of prior situations.
Therefore, Hamilton will once again be sharing alongside his team-mate as Bottas joins from Williams after Rosberg's shock retirement just days after clinching a maiden F1 world title.
"Regulations have changed and it is all points back to zero,” Wolff told the BBC
. “I hope we have a car good enough to get race wins and the championship, but we will continue to give them equal opportunity.
"We spend a lot of time redefining our objectives. The regulation change has helped us get that extra motivation to do it right once again."
, new driver Bottas plus Wolff and Hamilton at Silverstone on the 23rd February – just four days before the start of pre-season testing at Circuit de Catalunya.
