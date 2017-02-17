Williams unveils first images of FW40

Williams has stolen a march on its rivals by revealing teaser shots of its 2017 F1 challenger the FW40.
With F1 gearing up for a week of team launches before the opening pre-season test, Williams had been the only team not to confirm its 2017 team launch date, but is set to fully reveal its FW40 on Saturday 25th February.
However, the Grove-based team has released computer-generated shots of its new car, the FW40 celebrating 40 years of Williams in F1, to give the world the first genuine representative of what F1 cars will look like in the 2017 technical regulations revamp.
The FW40 has the predicted lower and wider rear wing and appear longer and larger plus the retention of his thumb-tip nose design which first appeared in 2015.
Williams lines up with F1 rookie Lance Stroll alongside Felipe Massa who made a retirement U-turn this winter after Valtteri Bottas switched to Mercedes as Nico Rosberg's replacement.
