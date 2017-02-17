F1 »

F1 Australian GP: 2017 F1 calendar, driver line-up and TV schedules

17 February 2017
Winter has come and gone, which can mean only one thing now… F1 is coming!
Prepare yourself for the 2017 Formula 1 season will these key dates and information to ensure you are clued up about where to watch and when.

2017 F1 CAR LAUNCH SCHEDULE

20th February: Sauber (Online)
21st February: Renault (London)
22nd February: Force India (Silverstone)
23rd February: Mercedes (Silverstone)
24th February: Ferrari (Fiorano), McLaren (Woking)
25th February: Williams (TBA)
26th February: Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Haas (Barcelona)

2017 F1 PRE-SEASON TESTING SCHEDULE

27th February-2nd March: Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona
7th March-10th March: Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona

2017 F1 IN-SEASON TESTING SCHEDULE

April 18-19: Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain
August 1-2: Hungaroring, Hungary

The 2017 F1 Calendar and Schedule


2017 F1 CALENDAR

26 March - Australian Grand Prix
Albert Park, Melbourne

9 April - Chinese Grand Prix
Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

16 April - Bahrain Grand Pix
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

30 April - Russian Grand Prix
Sochi Autodrom, Adler

14 May - Spanish Grand Prix
Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona

28 May - Monaco Grand Prix
Monte Carlo, Monaco

11 June - Canadian Grand Prix
Gilles Villeneuve Circuit, Montreal

25 June - Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku City Circuit, Baku

9 July - Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

16 July - British Grand Prix
Silverstone, United Kingdom

30 July - Hungarian Grand Prix
Hungaroring, Budapest

27 August - Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps, Malmedy

3 September - Italian Grand Prix
Monza, Milan

17 September - Singapore Grand Prix
Marina Bay Circuit, Singapore

1 October - Malaysian Grand Prix
Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur

8 October - Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka

22 October - United States Grand Prix
Circuit of the Americas, Austin

29 October - Mexican Grand Prix
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

12 November - Brazilian Grand Prix
Interlagos, Sao Paulo

26 November - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina Circuit, United Arab Emirates


2017 FORMULA 1 DRIVER AND TEAM LINE-UP

Mercedes AMG Petronas
Drivers: Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas
Power Unit: Mercedes

Red Bull Racing
Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen
Power Unit: Renault (TAG Heuer)

Scuderia Ferrari
Drivers: Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen
Power Unit: Ferrari

Sahara Force India
Drivers: Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon
Power Unit: Mercedes

Williams Martini Racing
Drivers: Felipe Massa, Lance Stroll
Power Unit: Mercedes

McLaren Honda F1 Team
Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandoorne
Power Unit: Honda

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Drivers: Carlos Sainz, Daniil Kvyat
Power Unit: Renault

Haas F1 Team
Drivers: Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen
Power Unit: Ferrari

Renault Sport F1
Drivers: Nico Hulkenberg, Jolyon Palmer
Power Unit: Renault

Sauber F1 Team
Drivers: Pascal Wehrlein, Marcus Ericsson
Power Unit: Ferrari (2016 specification)






10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net



WHERE CAN I WATCH F1 IN 2017?

ALL F1 races, qualifying and practice sessions will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with Channel 4 dual-broadcasting a selection of races LIVE on terrestrial television.

