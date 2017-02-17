Winter has come and gone, which can mean only one thing now… F1 is coming!
Prepare yourself for the 2017 Formula 1 season will these key dates and information to ensure you are clued up about where to watch and when.
2017 F1 CAR LAUNCH SCHEDULE
20th February:
Sauber (Online)
21st February:
Renault (London)
22nd February:
Force India (Silverstone)
23rd February:
Mercedes (Silverstone)
24th February:
Ferrari (Fiorano), McLaren (Woking)
25th February:
Williams (TBA)
26th February:
Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Haas (Barcelona)
2017 F1 PRE-SEASON TESTING SCHEDULE
27th February-2nd March:
Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona
7th March-10th March:
Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona
2017 F1 IN-SEASON TESTING SCHEDULE
April 18-19:
Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain
August 1-2:
Hungaroring, Hungary
2017 F1 CALENDAR
26 March
|The 2017 F1 Calendar and Schedule
- Australian Grand Prix
Albert Park, Melbourne
9 April
- Chinese Grand Prix
Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
16 April
- Bahrain Grand Pix
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
30 April
- Russian Grand Prix
Sochi Autodrom, Adler
14 May
- Spanish Grand Prix
Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona
28 May
- Monaco Grand Prix
Monte Carlo, Monaco
11 June
- Canadian Grand Prix
Gilles Villeneuve Circuit, Montreal
25 June
- Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku City Circuit, Baku
9 July
- Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
16 July
- British Grand Prix
Silverstone, United Kingdom
30 July
- Hungarian Grand Prix
Hungaroring, Budapest
27 August
- Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps, Malmedy
3 September
- Italian Grand Prix
Monza, Milan
17 September
- Singapore Grand Prix
Marina Bay Circuit, Singapore
1 October
- Malaysian Grand Prix
Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur
8 October
- Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka
22 October
- United States Grand Prix
Circuit of the Americas, Austin
29 October
- Mexican Grand Prix
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
12 November
- Brazilian Grand Prix
Interlagos, Sao Paulo
26 November
- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina Circuit, United Arab Emirates
2017 FORMULA 1 DRIVER AND TEAM LINE-UP
Mercedes AMG Petronas
Drivers:
Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas
Power Unit:
Mercedes
Red Bull Racing
Drivers:
Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen
Power Unit:
Renault (TAG Heuer)
Scuderia Ferrari
Drivers:
Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen
Power Unit:
Ferrari
Sahara Force India
Drivers:
Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon
Power Unit:
Mercedes
Williams Martini Racing
Drivers:
Felipe Massa, Lance Stroll
Power Unit:
Mercedes
McLaren Honda F1 Team
Drivers:
Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandoorne
Power Unit:
Honda
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Drivers:
Carlos Sainz, Daniil Kvyat
Power Unit:
Renault
Haas F1 Team
Drivers:
Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen
Power Unit:
Ferrari
Renault Sport F1
Drivers:
Nico Hulkenberg, Jolyon Palmer
Power Unit:
Renault
Sauber F1 Team
Drivers:
Pascal Wehrlein, Marcus Ericsson
Power Unit:
Ferrari (2016 specification)
WHERE CAN I WATCH F1 IN 2017?
ALL F1 races, qualifying and practice sessions will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with Channel 4 dual-broadcasting a selection of races LIVE on terrestrial television.
26 March
- Australian Grand Prix
9 April
Chinese Grand Prix
16 April
Bahrain Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
30 April
Russian Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
14 May
Spanish Grand Prix
28 May
Monaco Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
11 June
Canadian Grand Prix
25 June
Azerbaijan Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
9 July
Austrian Grand Prix
16 July
British Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
30 July
Hungarian Grand Prix
27 August
Belgian Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
3 September
Italian Grand Prix
17 September
Singapore Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
1 October
Malaysian Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
8 October
Japanese Grand Prix
22 October
United States Grand Prix
29 October
Mexican Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
12 November
Brazilian Grand Prix
26 November
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
