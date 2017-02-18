F1 »

Herbert: Rosberg won't comeback to F1

18 February 2017
Johnny Herbert: The biggest thing I saw in Abu Dhabi – and I can't remember whether it was after the race or on the podium – was he [Rosberg] looked absolutely shattered
Herbert: Rosberg won't comeback to F1
Herbert: Rosberg won't comeback to F1
Johnny Herbert says he can't see Nico Rosberg ever reversing his decision to retire from Formula One – and that he would probably have also quit the sport had he won the F1 World title.

Rosberg announced he would not defend his crown just days after clinching it, but while some have predicted he will regret it – with former F1 winner Gerhard Berger suggesting in two or three years he will get bored and will return – Herbert is not so sure.

“I was not as shocked or surprised as many others [when Rosberg announced his retirement],” said the Sky Sports F1 pundit and ex-F1 racer in an interview with Badger GP.

5 Questions which need answering as F1 2017 begins

“I don't know because it never happened to me, but I think I was that type of character as well. My goal was always to win the world championship, so I probably would have been quite similar.

“He's going to have a bit of time with the family [now], and then he might in a couple of years go and have a go at Le Mans, or DTM. I think he's done with Formula One, though; I don't see him coming back.”

Herbert also pointed out just how much it had taken out of Rosberg battling with Hamilton for the title in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“The biggest thing I saw in Abu Dhabi – and I can't remember whether it was after the race or on the podium – was he looked absolutely shattered. Mentally and physically shattered.

“Sometimes we've been a bit critical when he won a race because we didn't see the emotion, but it was brilliant to actually see the way he went about the achievement.”



10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


by Rob Wilkins

Tagged as: Mercedes , Nico Rosberg , Johnny Herbert
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
F1 Show
28.11.2015 - Johnny Herbert (GBR) and Damon Hill (GBR)
01.11.2015 - Johnny Herbert (GBR) and Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W06

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 