Data sharing between team-mates bad for F1 - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says it is time to stop team-mates from seeing each other's data and telemetry as it is up to each individual driver to find the limit themselves.Hamilton revealed he was against the practice when asked what he would change in the sport during a Facebook interview with sponsorInitially he said there were lots of things before focusing on the fact team-mates can study each other's laps, adding he has actually asked Mercedes to stop doing it and that he doesn't want to see what his team-mate done.“I go out, do my laps, do all my homework and the other guy can see everything and I don't think they should. I have asked my team. I don't want to see my team-mate's. I don't feel it's fair that he brings his A-game and I should be able to study his A-game on a computer," Hamilton explained.“It is like putting sensors all over your body. For example, when we're driving we are picking out braking points, we are picking out bumps, tyre rubber marks on the track, all these different things to help get you through the corner in terms of braking and going quickest. And the other driver probably naturally may be able to do more or less than you are doing, information wise, in terms of what they are taking in.“But because of this data they can just copy you. 'Oh, he is braking five metres later there, I'll go out and I'll try braking five metres later". Try one metre first and try two next... and you know what I mean? So that's what I really dislike, because it enables them to get closer.“That's what I loved about go-karting; you weren't able to do that and that was where just your raw talent is able to shine."Hamilton did concede, however, that sometimes it is necessary to share data and that he is not against the engineers working together.“There is times where because we only have a limited amount of [track] time and we have all these things we can change, sometimes you just go the wrong way and start on the wrong foot and unless you go back and go in the direction of the other team's car you are lost. There is just nothing you can do. Those are sometimes things you have to do and I think for a team moving forward that is not a bad thing. I am not against the engineers sharing data, but I don't think the drivers should be able to study each other's data," he added.“I think it should be 'you hired me because I am the best, you've hired me because I've studied, because I've won every class that I've been in, I've not missed one in terms of winning. And you're hiring whoever the next person is because they have hopefully won some things along the way as well and you are hiring them for their ultimate skill all round. And they should be able to go out there on their own and find it all themselves, without you."Meanwhile, Hamilton also said that with the data available now it is too easy for drivers' to get up to speed and there some in F1 that just don't deserve to be there.“You could take a young kid from Formula 3 and come and have him just go on a simulator and drive every single day and try and get to my lines and eventually they'd probably get to my lines and that shouldn't happen. He should have to discover that himself. You have got to find the limit yourself, that is the whole challenge of being a racing driver.“When I get in this new car in the weeks to come it is seeing what the limit of it is and if I can't do it on my own, then I'm not good enough and I don't deserve to be there. And there are some drivers that don't."