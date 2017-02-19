F1 »

Manor snubbed £22m offer - Hellmund

19 February 2017
The first go-round, we were even going to involve Anthony Hamilton, Lewis' dad. We made two stabs at it. We offered 22 million pounds a year and one-half ago... - Tavo Hellmund
Manor snubbed £22m offer - Hellmund
Manor snubbed £22m offer - Hellmund
Tavo Hellmund has revealed he made two stabs at trying to take-over the now defunct Manor F1 team, including offering £22 million.

Speaking to the Austin American Statesman, the F1 race promoter added that he and his investors – that included New York financier Jim Carney, as well as businessmen from Florida, Canada, and Mexico - had been in talks for over 18 months.

F1's best and worst team launches

“At one point we had agreed to terms,” he confirmed, explaining Manor were attractive due its single ownership, relatively small workforce and small debt and improving form.

“The first go-round, we were even going to involve Anthony Hamilton, Lewis' dad. We made two stabs at it. We offered 22 million pounds a year and one-half ago.

“We were looking to form a partnership with one of the big manufacturers, Mercedes or Honda. We had conversations with both. That way you can get motors - discounted motors - and get a driver. It's almost like being a Triple-A (baseball) team.”

5 Questions which need answering as F1 2017 begins

Hellmund also said that talks were continuing until Felipe Nasr claimed a ninth place result in the weather-affected Brazilian Grand Prix back in November – the penultimate round of the season – to promote Sauber ahead of Manor to tenth in the Constructors', costing the British outfit significant revenue in prize money.

“They were starting to come to our terms, and then Brazil happened,” Hellmund remarked. “In the dry, Manor was the faster car.

“It's a shame those people are now out of work.”



10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


by Rob Wilkins

Tagged as: manor , Tavo Hellmund
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
27.11.2016 - Manor Racing goup photo, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Manor Racing MRT05, Jordan King (GBR) Manor Racing, Test Driver and Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Manor Racing MRT05
Manor Racing logo. 22.02.2016.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 