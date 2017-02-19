Manor snubbed £22m offer - Hellmund

Tavo Hellmund has revealed he made two stabs at trying to take-over the now defunct Manor F1 team, including offering £22 million.Speaking to the, the F1 race promoter added that he and his investors – that included New York financier Jim Carney, as well as businessmen from Florida, Canada, and Mexico - had been in talks for over 18 months.“At one point we had agreed to terms,” he confirmed, explaining Manor were attractive due its single ownership, relatively small workforce and small debt and improving form.“The first go-round, we were even going to involve Anthony Hamilton, Lewis' dad. We made two stabs at it. We offered 22 million pounds a year and one-half ago.“We were looking to form a partnership with one of the big manufacturers, Mercedes or Honda. We had conversations with both. That way you can get motors - discounted motors - and get a driver. It's almost like being a Triple-A (baseball) team.”Hellmund also said that talks were continuing until Felipe Nasr claimed a ninth place result in the weather-affected Brazilian Grand Prix back in November – the penultimate round of the season – to promote Sauber ahead of Manor to tenth in the Constructors', costing the British outfit significant revenue in prize money.“They were starting to come to our terms, and then Brazil happened,” Hellmund remarked. “In the dry, Manor was the faster car.“It's a shame those people are now out of work.”