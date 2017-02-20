Wolff, Lauda commit to Mercedes until 2020

Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda will remain as figureheads for Mercedes in Formula 1 after signing new management deals that will see them remain in the team until 2020.With Mercedes preparing to reveal the W08 this week as it bids to make it four consecutive world titles, Wolff and Lauda have penned deals that bring them into line with the manufacturer's current commitment to the sport.Wolff will remain as Mercedes AMG Petronas boss, a position he has held since switching from Williams in 2013, while former F1 champion Lauda retains his role as a non-executive chairman.Wolff and Lauda's deals offer welcome long term stability for Mercedes in what has been a winter of upheaval following Nico Rosberg's sudden retirement and technical guru Paddy Lowe leaving to take up a role at Williams."It's great news that Toto and Niki have extended their agreements,” commented Daimler Mercedes chairman Dieter Zetsche. “In 2013, we restructured the management of the Team with the clear goal of improving our performance. Since then, however, the results have exceeded our expectations. A key factor in this success has been the combination of Toto's entrepreneurial skills and Niki's experience. Their renewed commitment gives our programme important continuity for the next four years.""Winning is never down to single individuals - it is about the right group of people coming together, aligning themselves with a common objective and then combining their talents to achieve that target,” added Wolff. “Each day I come to the factory, I am humbled to have the privilege of representing this inspiring group of people."Mercedes' current commitment to F1 will last until 2020 though talks about remaining beyond are expected to get underway soon as negotiations over new commercial agreements with Liberty Media get underway.Mercedes launches the W08 on Thursday for Lewis Hamilton and new signing Valtteri Bottas.