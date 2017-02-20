F1 »

Sauber C36 F1 launch: Sauber reveals 2017 C36 Ferrari

20 February 2017
Sauber becomes the first team to officially present its 2017 F1 contender, complete with new striking bodywork and a revised livery.
Sauber has become the first team to officially present its 2017 F1 contender, unveiling the C36 with this year's more striking bodywork and a bold new livery.

In a week that will see all cars revealed before they hit the track in public for the first time on February 27th for pre-season testing, Sauber was the first to pull the wraps off its efforts in an online launch.

Though Williams gave a glimpse at the new-look cars over the weekend, the Sauber C36 offers the first details glance at this year's regulation overhaul designed to make the cars faster in the corners and appear more aggressive.

Despite this, Sauber heads into 2017 - its first full season under the stewardship of new owners Longbow Finance - utilising a 2016 Ferrari power unit after opting to focus its efforts and limited resources on the chassis paired with a known quantity.

As well as the new bodywork, the C36 features a revised livery for 2017, with the recognisable blue and yellow of the past two seasons replaced with a more discreet blue, white and gold appearance, albeit with notably minimal sponsor branding.

The team features a revised driver line-up with Marcus Ericsson entering into his third season with the team - and his fourth in total - alongside newcomer Pascal Wehrlein, who swaps from Manor.

However, Wehrlein will not drive the car at the first test following a back injury sustained over the winter. He is set to be deputised by Ferrari test driver Antonio Giovinazzi.





