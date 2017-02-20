F1 »

Williams retains Paul di Resta in reserve role

20 February 2017
Paul di Resta will stay on as Williams Martini Racing's reserve driver alongside Felipe Massa and F1 rookie Lance Stroll.
Paul di Resta will remain Williams Martini Racing's reserve driver for the 2017 Formula 1 season, it has been confirmed.

The former Force India driver – who raced in F1 for three seasons between 2011 and 2013 – has spent recent years competing on the DTM series he won in 2010 with Mercedes, but was handed a standby position with Williams at the start of 2016.

It is a position he will retain through to 2017 to provide back up for race drivers Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa.

“I am delighted to remain at Williams as Reserve Driver for the 2017 season,” the Scot said. “I'm looking forward to getting to grips with the controls and procedures of the FW40 and understanding the new regulations. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Claire and everyone at Williams for their continued support in being part of the team.”

“It's great for us to retain someone with Paul's experience in the team,” added deputy team principal Claire Williams.

“His extensive Formula One knowledge will once again be invaluable, especially with new regulations in place for the 2017 season. Paul has been a great asset to the team over the past year and it is great that we will be able to continue working with him again in 2017.”

