Kaltenborn: Clearly Sauber has to improve

A few more angles of the Sauber C36 to admire... what do you think of the livery and the 2017 #F1 look?https://t.co/C2FSglwdiD pic.twitter.com/ETC8feFJnz — GP F1RST (@GPF1RST) February 20, 2017



Sauber boss Monisha Kaltenborn says her team must improve on a troubled 2016 F1 campaign as it prepares for its first full season with financial security offered by new owners Longbow Finance campaigning the C36.The Swiss team, which has maintained a largely privateer presence on the F1 grid since 1993, came close to folding in 2016 as debts mounted only to receive a lifeline from finance firm Longbow Finance midway through the season to secure its future.Coming close to its second point-less season in three years until Felipe Nasr secured a crucial ninth place finish in the penultimate Brazilian Grand Prix event – thus taking it part Manor for the lucrative tenth in the constructors' reckoning -, Kaltenborn suggests Sauber must capitalise on its more solid foundation and work towards a return to the mid-field.“We clearly have to improve,” she says. “With the Sauber C36-Ferrerai we have a solid basis as well as the resources to further develop the Sauber C36-Ferrari through the season. This will be important to establish in mid-field.”“Together with Longbow Finance S. A., we have great opportunities to be competitive again and to return to previous successes in Formula One. We want to position ourselves with a new approach, and we have already taken the first steps in order to build a solid foundation for the future.”With Marcus Ericsson set to enter into his third season with Sauber and Mercedes protégé Pascal Wehrlein joining him for 2017, Sauber nonetheless will play it safe with its engines after opting to use the tried and tested 2016 Ferrari power unit in an effort to channel its limited resources into producing a stronger chassis under the regulation overhaul.With Jorg Zander coming on board to oversee development of the C36, though he has sounded caution about Sauber's chances in the context of its being a transition season, he is nonetheless positive that the known quantity of the engine and the focus on chassis development will reap rewards.“It's a tried and tested system with higher durability to begin with. Being able to get started early and defining the engine environment was an advantage because the team was familiar with the engine and the transmission as well as the cooling requirements the engine entailed.”