Red Bull launch: Horner talks up ‘ferocious’ Verstappen, Ricciardo chances

21 February 2017
“They're having fun along the way, there's sort of a big brother/little brother mentality going on..."
Christian Horner believes the 'dynamics' between Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo will be the driving force behind its bid to overhaul Mercedes in this year's F1 title fight.

Following a return to winning ways in 2016 with successes for both Ricciardo and Verstappen, Red Bull heads into the 2017 season quietly confident of its chances thanks to the revised technical regulations which are expected to help it close the margin to triple champions Mercedes.

However, Red Bull is also placing much emphasis on the quality of its drivers with team manager Horner suggesting the arrival and improvements from Verstappen are having the effect of raising Ricciardo's game too.


“We've probably got absolutely the most exciting driver pairing on the grid. It's so exciting to see the development and evolution of Max Verstappen, just as he's growing in experience and confidence and age at the heady age of 19 this year. And Danny Ricciardo for me was the driver of the year last year.

“He put in some phenomenal performances, right at the top of his game, his confidence is high. So I think the dynamics between the two drivers is great, they're going to push each other incredibly hard - which is great from a team perspective - and I couldn't wish for two better, more motivated drivers in our cars.”

“They're both ferocious racers. Their race craft on a Sunday afternoon, I don't think there are any drivers out there that are better overtakers than our two guys. Tremendously dedicated, enjoying what they do, they love what they do. You can see they really revel in being grand prix drivers.

Horner goes on to offer some insight into the relationship between the two drivers, jokingly referring to them as 'brothers'.

“They're having fun along the way, there's sort of a big brother/little brother mentality going on, they live in the same apartment block. It's a great pairing for us to have in our line-up.”

richard

February 21, 2017 3:03 PM

horner is trying to calm things down even before the season has started! ricciardo is running scared of max, and max doesnt give a damn about ricciardo. after a couple of races, there will be fireworks between the two and horner will have a much tougher job.


