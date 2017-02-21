Renault unwraps RS17 F1 car

Renault has become the second team to officially unveil its 2017 F1 car, the R.S.17, with a refreshed yellow livery incorporating the French manufacturer's new partners.In a week that will see all cars revealed before they hit the track in public for the first time on February 27th for pre-season testing, Renault has followed Sauber's C36-Ferrari launch from Monday while Williams released computer-generated images of its FW40 last week.The new Renault challenger retains its striking yellow livery for its new-look in 2017 with the introduction of the revised technical regulations and the wider and fatter Pirelli tyres.Renault heads into its second full season as an independent constructor entry having purchased Lotus at the end of 2015, but due to a lack of preparation time the team struggled as a consistent mid-pack contender to finish ninth in the teams' standings with just three points finishes shared between drivers Jolyon Palmer and Kevin Magnussen.With Magnussen heading to Haas for 2017, Renault has brought in Nico Hulkenberg from Force India to partner Palmer in his second season in F1. The team is aiming to climb the F1 grid in 2017 having set itself the goal of becoming world title contenders within the next five years.Renault has signed a new partnership with BP as its oil and lubricants supplier, splitting from former partner Total, while car manufacturer Infiniti will take a key development role on Renault's Energy Recovery System (ERS) in its power unit.