Sergey Sirotkin retained as Renault reserve driver

Sergey Sirotkin will remain as Renault's reserve driver in F1 for a second consecutive year and is expected to be handed 'a number of outings' during Friday's free practice sessions in 2017.The Russian driver, who finished third in the GP2 Series drivers' championship for the second straight year last season, has been retained in the Renault fold as reserve driver to be called upon if either of Nico Hulkenberg or Jolyon Palmer are unable to take part in an F1 race weekend.Cyril Abiteboul, Renault F1's managing director, says he's thrilled to keep Sirotkin in his squad and has promised to given him a number of FP1 outings.Last year Sirotkin was handed FP1 drives in his native Russia plus Brazil adding to his sole FP1 outing at Sochi when he was Sauber's test driver in 2014.“I am so happy to continue the development programme with Sergey after another very good season in GP2,” Abiteboul said. “He will continue to focus on his development role with us as the reserve driver for the team.“He will have more opportunity to run in the car on Friday and that is to get the whole team involved. His level of professionalism and attention to detail is outstanding and he is constantly at the factory looking at the simulator. That is something which we noticed and something we are happy to maintain in the team.”Sirotkin's full time position is yet to be confirmed but the Russian is expected to remain in the GP2 Series for 2017 as he hunts a maiden title to boost his bid for an F1 drive in 2018.