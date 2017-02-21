F1 »

Renault launch: Sergey Sirotkin retained as Renault reserve driver

21 February 2017
Sergey Sirotkin will remain as Renault's reserve driver in F1 for a second consecutive year with a number of Friday FP1 outings expected.
Sergey Sirotkin retained as Renault reserve driver
Renault launch: Sergey Sirotkin retained as Renault reserve driver
Sergey Sirotkin will remain as Renault's reserve driver in F1 for a second consecutive year and is expected to be handed 'a number of outings' during Friday's free practice sessions in 2017.

The Russian driver, who finished third in the GP2 Series drivers' championship for the second straight year last season, has been retained in the Renault fold as reserve driver to be called upon if either of Nico Hulkenberg or Jolyon Palmer are unable to take part in an F1 race weekend.

Get ready for the new season: 2017 F1 team and car launch dates

Cyril Abiteboul, Renault F1's managing director, says he's thrilled to keep Sirotkin in his squad and has promised to given him a number of FP1 outings.

Last year Sirotkin was handed FP1 drives in his native Russia plus Brazil adding to his sole FP1 outing at Sochi when he was Sauber's test driver in 2014.


Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 15th February 2017 by Crash_net


“I am so happy to continue the development programme with Sergey after another very good season in GP2,” Abiteboul said. “He will continue to focus on his development role with us as the reserve driver for the team.

“He will have more opportunity to run in the car on Friday and that is to get the whole team involved. His level of professionalism and attention to detail is outstanding and he is constantly at the factory looking at the simulator. That is something which we noticed and something we are happy to maintain in the team.”

Sirotkin's full time position is yet to be confirmed but the Russian is expected to remain in the GP2 Series for 2017 as he hunts a maiden title to boost his bid for an F1 drive in 2018.

Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Renault , Nico Hulkenberg , Sauber , Sochi , Cyril Abiteboul , Sirotkin
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
11.11.2016 - Free Practice 1, Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team, Test Driver
29.04.2016 - Free Practice 2, Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team, Test Driver
Renault RS17, team launch, [Credit: Renault]
Renault RS17, team launch, [Credit: Renault]
Renault RS17, team launch, [Credit: Renault]
Renault RS17, team launch, [Credit: Renault]
Renault RS17, team launch, [Credit: Renault]
Sauber C36 Ferrari
Sauber C36 Ferrari
Sauber C36 Ferrari
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg
Nico Hulkenberg - Renault Sport F1
Renault Formula One Team, launch date, [Credit: Renault F1]
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 