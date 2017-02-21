Renault targets fifth in F1 2017 championship

Renault Sport President Jerome Stoll says the French manufacturer is focusing on breaking into the top five in the Formula 1 world constructors' championship in 2017 after revealing its new challenger the RS17.
Stoll says Renault's overhaul of management and new partnerships in place will help the French manufacturer attack off the front foot with the new technical regulations in 2017.
During the winter period Fred Vasseur left his post as team principal at Renault after less than a year, but Stoll says experienced technical and management members are being lined up to join the team this year.
Renault also unveiled its new-look set-up having already announced BP/Castrol as its new oil and lubricants partner, while car manufacturer Infiniti will help develop Renault's Energy Recovery System (ERS) in its 2017 power units. Renault has also extended its technological partnership with Microsoft.
“We have a car developed by us, and we expect to be fifth in the championship,” Stoll said. “We have the team, we have the drivers, we have the partners. We are completely managed by Renault now.”
The French manufacturer, which took over the Lotus F1 team at the end of 2015, finished ninth in last year's the teams' standings with just three points finishes shared between drivers Jolyon Palmer and Kevin Magnussen.
For 2017 Renault welcomes Nico Hulkenberg alongside Palmer as Magnussen heads to Haas.
