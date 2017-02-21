Prost joins Renault's executive committee

Four-time F1 world champion Alain Prost has been appointed a new member of Renault Sport F1's executive committee by President Jerome Stoll to give guidance on team strategy and help drivers.
Seen as a key selection to give Renault a timely boost with its aim to break into the top five of the F1 world constructors' championship this season,
Prost stressed his involvement in the team won't be 'day-to-day' but he will play an active role on the senior management alongside Stoll, technical director Bob Bell and Renault Sport F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul.
It is thought Prost could take up similar responsibilities to fellow former F1 champion Niki Lauda who recently re-signed as non-executive chairman at Mercedes.
Prost outlined his key roles with Renault's drivers Nico Hulkenberg, Jolyon Palmer plus Sergey Sirotkin as well as using his experience in F1 senior management. Prost used to run his own F1 team Prost Grand Prix in the late 1990s and is currently a senior team manager with Renault Formula E squad.
“What is important is Renault must become competitive and win very soon,” Prost said. “It is not the first time I've been involved in a project with Renault and to be very clear I am not going to have a day-to-day role and my position would be a little more from behind.
“Being part of the executive committee is very important alongside Jerome Stoll and Cyril Abiteboul. What is important is to give input and get the best decisions and strategy possible to be a winning team in the future.
“I am very excited, looking at the car side-on it looks like the old days when we had the big tyres. I am going to Barcelona on Monday and I'm curious to find out what the drivers have to say after a few laps with the fast corners.
“It is going to be a big challenge for them physically but I think it is very positive for F1 because it needed a new cycle and these cars are going to be very promising.”
