F1 »

Renault RS17 launch: Prost joins Renault's executive committee

21 February 2017
Alain Prost has been appointed a new member of Renault Sport F1's executive committee to give advice on team strategy and help drivers.
Prost joins Renault's executive committee
Renault RS17 launch: Prost joins Renault's executive committee
Four-time F1 world champion Alain Prost has been appointed a new member of Renault Sport F1's executive committee by President Jerome Stoll to give guidance on team strategy and help drivers.

Seen as a key selection to give Renault a timely boost with its aim to break into the top five of the F1 world constructors' championship this season, Prost stressed his involvement in the team won't be 'day-to-day' but he will play an active role on the senior management alongside Stoll, technical director Bob Bell and Renault Sport F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul.

It is thought Prost could take up similar responsibilities to fellow former F1 champion Niki Lauda who recently re-signed as non-executive chairman at Mercedes.


Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 15th February 2017 by Crash_net


Prost outlined his key roles with Renault's drivers Nico Hulkenberg, Jolyon Palmer plus Sergey Sirotkin as well as using his experience in F1 senior management. Prost used to run his own F1 team Prost Grand Prix in the late 1990s and is currently a senior team manager with Renault Formula E squad.

“What is important is Renault must become competitive and win very soon,” Prost said. “It is not the first time I've been involved in a project with Renault and to be very clear I am not going to have a day-to-day role and my position would be a little more from behind.

“Being part of the executive committee is very important alongside Jerome Stoll and Cyril Abiteboul. What is important is to give input and get the best decisions and strategy possible to be a winning team in the future.

“I am very excited, looking at the car side-on it looks like the old days when we had the big tyres. I am going to Barcelona on Monday and I'm curious to find out what the drivers have to say after a few laps with the fast corners.

“It is going to be a big challenge for them physically but I think it is very positive for F1 because it needed a new cycle and these cars are going to be very promising.”

Get ready for the new season: 2017 F1 team and car launch dates

Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Mercedes , Renault , Nico Hulkenberg , Prost , Cyril Abiteboul
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
26.11.2016 - Alain Prost (FRA) and Cyril Abiteboul (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Managing Director
(L to R): Bob Bell (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team Chief Technical Officer with Cyril Abiteboul (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Managing Director; Jerome Stoll (FRA) Renault Sport F1 President; Thierry Koskas, Renault Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing; and Louise Ekland (GBR). 21.02.2017.
Renault Sport Academy Drivers (L to R): Max Fewtrell (GBR); Jack Aitken (GBR); Jarno Opmeer (NLD); Sun Yue Yang (CHN). 21.02.2017.
Sun Yue Yang (CHN) Renault Sport Academy Driver. 21.02.2017.
Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team Third Driver. 21.02.2017.
Jarno Opmeer (NLD) Renault Sport Academy Driver. 21.02.2017.
Max Fewtrell (GBR) Renault Sport Academy Driver. 21.02.2017.
Max Fewtrell (GBR) Renault Sport Academy Driver. 21.02.2017.
Max Fewtrell (GBR) Renault Sport Academy Driver. 21.02.2017.
Jack Aitken (GBR) Renault Sport Academy Driver. 21.02.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team. 21.02.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team. 21.02.2017.
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team with team mate Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team. 21.02.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team. 21.02.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team. 21.02.2017.
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team with team mate Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team. 21.02.2017.
Renault Sport Academy Drivers (L to R): Jack Aitken (GBR); Max Fewtrell (GBR); Mia Sharizman (MAL) Renault Sport Academy Director; Jarno Opmeer (NLD); Sun Yue Yang (CHN). 21.02.2017.
(L to R): Bob Bell (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team Chief Technical Officer with Cyril Abiteboul (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Managing Director and Jerome Stoll (FRA) Renault Sport F1 President. 21.02.2017.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 