Renault RS17 F1 Launch: Hulkenberg ‘invested’ in Renault F1 future

21 February 2017
Nico Hulkenberg predicts Renault's sheer resource and budget will justify his decision to join from Force India.
Nico Hulkenberg says he is already seeing the benefits from joining a well-funded team as he prepares for his first F1 season as a factory-backed Renault driver.

Having made his F1 debut in 2010, Hulkenberg has gone on to race with privateer Williams, Sauber and Force India teams, but will get his 'big budget' break in 2017 after signing with the Renault factory team.

A deal originally offered to his ex-team-mate Sergio Perez, the Mexican driver remarked at the time he wasn't convinced Renault – after an uncompetitive 2016 campaign - could offer a competitive to beat Force India.

However, Hulkenberg suggests the contrary is apparent as the revised technical regulations for 2017 could shift the balance in favour of well-resourced teams that can afford to keep developing through the season.

“[Resource is] Important I'd say,” he told reporters at the launch of the new RS17. “The drivers are the two guys that drive the car and need to give the feedback to point things out and step on the feet of the engineers and the designers in the office, make sure the progress is coming in and push them forward. Definitely see that as my job and my role.


Nico Hulkenberg career profile by Crash_net


“I think that [fifth overall] is pretty fair and an OK approach. It is already a challenge because fifth is pretty decent when you see who is around. It will be a competitive spot to be in so I think it is enough for the first step.”

Immediately embracing the benefits of operating in a larger infrastructure, Hulkenberg says he is committed to capitalising on the resource available to him.

“It is quite a bit different. The amount of people at the factory and the development going on you do see the investment and the push they are putting into it which is very positive and encouraging for me to see.

“That is why I came here. Hopefully this all pays dividends later in the year but for sure this year is still a build up year and getting to grips with everything. It is a new team and always takes some time to acclimatise and to get to grips here.”




