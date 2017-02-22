F1 »

Mercedes launch: Mercedes teases first look at W08

22 February 2017
The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team has released a series of teaser images of the new W08 car ahead of its official unveiling at Silverstone on Thursday.
The latest shots from the triple world champions reveal the familiar base metallic silver remains but blue and green graphic swooshes appear over the central bodywork. Whether these are part of the final design or a lighting effect is unclear but the colours match the Petronas sponsorship branding.

Mercedes started the week with the news that team principal Toto Wolff and non-executive chairman Niki Lauda have both re-signed deals to stay with the team until 2020.

The Brackley-based squad welcomes Valtteri Bottas to its fold after the shock retirement of Nico Rosberg just days after clinching the 2016 F1 world drivers' title, with the Finnish driver joining alongside three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes teases its W08 ahead of its reveal on Thursday


Mercedes teases its W08 ahead of its reveal on Thursday


Mercedes teases its W08 ahead of its reveal on Thursday


Mercedes teases its W08 ahead of its reveal on Thursday


Mercedes W08 Hybrid, teaser image, F1 [Credit: Mercedes AMG Petronas]
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team with team mate Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team. 21.02.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team. 21.02.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team. 21.02.2017.
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team with team mate Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team. 21.02.2017.
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team with Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team and Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team Third Driver. 21.02.2017.
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team with Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team. 21.02.2017.
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team with Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team. 21.02.2017.
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team with Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team and Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team Third Driver. 21.02.2017.
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team with Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team; Cyril Abiteboul (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Managing Director; Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team Third Driver, with the Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 21.02.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team. 21.02.2017.
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team with Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team. 21.02.2017.
(L to R): Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team; Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team; Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team Third Driver; with the Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 21.02.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team and Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team unveil the Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 21.02.2017.

