New regulations could prompt ‘a Brawn’, predicts Palmer

Jolyon Palmer has predicted there will be upsets during the opening rounds of the new-look 2017 Formula 1 World Championship, joking that it is a possible for a team – including Renault – to 'do a Brawn'.The British driver heads into his second season of F1 with the French manufacturer and will look to make a vast improvement on his debut campaign that yielded just a single points' finish as Renault struggled for competitiveness.Nevertheless, expectations are significantly higher amongst Renault's top brass ahead of the 2017 F1 season, with managing director Cyril Abiteboul predicting the changes in technical regulations will favour those with the resource to develop over the course of the year.With this in mind, Palmer is buoyant about the changes, suggesting it has given struggling teams an opportunity to nail the 'blank set of regulations' and potentially emulate Brawn, who stunned the sport in 2009 by defying its late Honda takeover by building a dominant car for F1's new regulatory era.“Some of my mates have been saying 'imagine if you can do a Brawn,” he joked. “It's possible, that's the good thing with the new regulations. It is a blank set of regulations, we don't know what anyone else is doing and they don't know what we're doing.“We will hit the track I Barcelona which will see some sort of form guide I guess. Compared to the last few years there is a real chance someone has (upset) the formula, especially early on.“We have the resource, the stronger teams with even more resource will be developing quickly. Early on there will be a chance, if someone gets it right they can make a big jump.”Despite this, Palmer says there is currently no way of predicting where Renault fits in the new F1 hierarchy until the RS17 hits the track in Barcelona for pre-season testing next week.“I don't really know [where we will be],” he said. “I know what we do in the simulator and it seems it is going well, but we don't know what anyone else is doing in the simulator as well. In terms of the lap time gain, it feels great but we don't have a clue until next week.”