Lando Norris joins McLaren F1 junior programme

Incidentally, this is the new McLaren Young Driver logo... I think you see what we see.



Roll on Friday! pic.twitter.com/1DooagNEla — GP F1RST (@GPF1RST) February 22, 2017



McLaren-Honda has revealed the line-up for its latest Young Driver scheme, with British talent Lando Norris joining the prestigious programme in 2017.The 17 year-old has quickly established himself as a 'one to watch' after winning three racing titles in 2016, including the competitive Formula Renault Eurocup 2.0 series.With a deal in place to step up to European Formula 3 with Carlin in 2017, Norris will do so in association with McLaren's young driver programme as part of a line-up that also include GP2 racer Nobuharu Matsushita and GP3 race winner Nyck de Vries.Looking to emulate the success of Kevin Magnussen and Stoffel Vandoorne before him, Norris is thrilled to enter 2017 with the driving force of F1 support behind him.“This exciting opportunity with McLaren comes at precisely the right time in my career and there is no other Grand Prix team I'd rather be associated with. Being part of the McLaren-Honda Young Driver Development programme is something I wanted to achieve. It's hopefully taking me another step closer to reaching my goal of competing in Formula One.“I'm honoured to become part of such a prestigious Formula One team and to be brought in alongside some very good drivers and experienced people too learn off. I already feel at home and totally comfortable with the guys at McLaren.“It's such a well-known and historic 'brand' so for me to have been chosen to be part of it makes me thrilled. I'm looking forward to the new experiences and opportunities this will open up for me in 2017 as I strive for success in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship.”With all drivers given opportunities to conduct simulator work and develop in McLaren's environment, executive director Zak Brown is delighted to be adding such a fascinating prospect in Norris to the team's roster.“I regard Lando as a fabulous prospect – he blew the doors off his rivals in not one but three highly competitive race series last year, then capped that by establishing himself as the clear winner of the McLaren Autosport BRDC Award.“It was an impressively mature performance, and we'll be developing him this year as part of our simulator team, whereby he'll be contributing directly and importantly to our Formula 1 campaign at the same time as honing and improving his technical feedback capabilities.”