F1 »

Force India VJM10 F1 Launch: Force India reveals the VJM10 for F1 2017

22 February 2017
Force India becomes the latest F1 team to reveal its car ahead of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season, the Mercedes-powered VJM10.
Force India reveals the VJM10 for F1 2017
Force India VJM10 F1 Launch: Force India reveals the VJM10 for F1 2017
Force India has become the latest F1 team to reveal its contender ahead of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season, the Mercedes-powered VJM10.

The Silverstone-based team heads into the 2017 F1 season looking to capitalise on the revised regulations to build on its landmark 2016 campaign, which yielded a best-ever run to fourth in the constructors' standings.

With Sergio Perez and Mercedes F1 protege Esteban Ocon forming a revised driver line-up for Force India in 2017, team owner Vijay Mallya says it is the clear target to maintain the form levels of its breakthrough season.

“I can't remember being more excited ahead of a new season. The VJM10 looks aggressive and purposeful, and is the result of a huge effort behind the scenes over the last twelve months. We have big hopes for this car, which looks stunning in its new livery.”

“Simply repeating our performance level of 2016 will be a big task in itself. I don't want to set goals or targets other than to say that we intend to maintain the momentum we have built up in recent years and carry it into the new season. There are too many unknowns to say more than this.”

Compared with last year's car, the VJM10 features a more silver-orientated livery alongside the traditional splashes of orange, as well as clear new sponsors in Johnnie Walker and FXTM.

With technical director Andrew Green revealing work on the VJM10 started back in May, the most distinctive feature is the 'forked' front-end and the bump in the nose.

F1 2017 is here – get the dates, the line-up and the TV schedules ahead of the season









10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


Tagged as: Silverstone , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Force India F1 , Sergio Perez , esteban ocon
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
The Sahara Force India VJM10 Mercedes
Force India reveals the VJM10 for F1 2017
Force India reveals the VJM10 for F1 2017
Force India reveals the VJM10 for F1 2017
Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 cockpit detail. 22.02.2017.
Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 rear wing and engine cover detail. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team with team mate Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Andrew Green (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Technical Director; Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 with Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 Development Driver and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Andrew Green (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Technical Director; Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team; Robert Fernley (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal, and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner with Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): David Croft (GBR) Sky Sports Commentator with Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 Development Driver; Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 Development Driver, with the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team, with the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 with team mate Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team unveil the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team unveil the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
Otmar Szafnauer (USA) Sahara Force India F1 Chief Operating Officer. 22.02.2017.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Rexxy

February 22, 2017 2:32 PM

Intresing looking car ..Looks very different from Renault, Williams and sauber designs ..... Force India always produce a good car compared to their budget Good luck to FI


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 