Force India reveals the VJM10 for F1 2017

Force India has become the latest F1 team to reveal its contender ahead of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season, the Mercedes-powered VJM10.The Silverstone-based team heads into the 2017 F1 season looking to capitalise on the revised regulations to build on its landmark 2016 campaign, which yielded a best-ever run to fourth in the constructors' standings.With Sergio Perez and Mercedes F1 protege Esteban Ocon forming a revised driver line-up for Force India in 2017, team owner Vijay Mallya says it is the clear target to maintain the form levels of its breakthrough season.“I can't remember being more excited ahead of a new season. The VJM10 looks aggressive and purposeful, and is the result of a huge effort behind the scenes over the last twelve months. We have big hopes for this car, which looks stunning in its new livery.”“Simply repeating our performance level of 2016 will be a big task in itself. I don't want to set goals or targets other than to say that we intend to maintain the momentum we have built up in recent years and carry it into the new season. There are too many unknowns to say more than this.”Compared with last year's car, the VJM10 features a more silver-orientated livery alongside the traditional splashes of orange, as well as clear new sponsors in Johnnie Walker and FXTM.With technical director Andrew Green revealing work on the VJM10 started back in May, the most distinctive feature is the 'forked' front-end and the bump in the nose.