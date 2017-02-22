F1 »

Force India VJM10: Mallya challenges Renault boss over Force India pity

22 February 2017
Vijay Mallya is left unimpressed by Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul's assertion that Force India's smaller budget will see it struggle in 2017
Mallya challenges Renault boss over Force India pity jibe
Force India VJM10: Mallya challenges Renault boss over Force India pity
Vijay Mallya says Cyril Abiteboul could be forced to 'eat his own words' after the Renault F1 boss said he 'felt sorry' for privateer teams like Force India ahead of the 2017 F1 season.

Speaking at the launch of the new Renault RS17 yesterday, Abiteboul said he feared an 'arms race' will develop as teams get their head around the revised technical regulations, putting smaller teams like Force India in a bad position.


“I think this season will also really be an arms race. I really feel for the teams who are under resourced because clearly when I see this car that we are presenting today is not the car that will test in Barcelona and the car in Barcelona is not the car that will race in Melbourne.

“I think most of the car build budget for Force India will be gone by now just to cope with the new regulations. So that is something that we are also taking into account. With the level of resources that we have we should be easily capable of beating teams like Haas, like Force India and so on and so forth.”

F1 2017 is here – get the dates, the line-up and the TV schedules ahead of the season

However, Mallya was unimpressed by Abiteboul's dismissive attitude, challenging Renault to live up to its bold targets of beating Force India to the top five overall.

"I read an article this morning that Cyril Abiteboul of Renault said that poor teams such as Force India were going to suffer in this arms race. Well, good luck to him," he said at the unveiling of the new VJM10. "He might have to eat his words. It's not the amount of arms you have, it's the quality of your weaponry."

"If we did not dream big, we would not have finished fourth in the world championship last year," he said. "To be in the company of Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari is a huge accomplishment in itself.

"We will always dream big, we have never ever had conversations, even in private, that we are not going to break into the top three. That is certainly going to be our objective. We will give it our best shot."





Sergio Perez F1 Driver Profile - Force India by Crash_net


Tagged as: Ferrari , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Renault , Vijay Mallya , Haas , Force India F1 , Cyril Abiteboul
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Vjiay Mallya - Force India
Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 cockpit detail. 22.02.2017.
Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 rear wing and engine cover detail. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team with team mate Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Andrew Green (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Technical Director; Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 with Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 Development Driver and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Andrew Green (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Technical Director; Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team; Robert Fernley (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal, and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner with Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): David Croft (GBR) Sky Sports Commentator with Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 Development Driver; Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 Development Driver, with the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team, with the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 with team mate Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team unveil the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team unveil the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
Otmar Szafnauer (USA) Sahara Force India F1 Chief Operating Officer. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team with Otmar Szafnauer (USA) Sahara Force India F1 Chief Operating Officer. 22.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner. 22.02.2017.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 