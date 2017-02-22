Hamilton reveals Senna-inspired helmet design for F1 2017

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the winning entry for his 2017 F1 helmet design competition, choosing an entry that pays homage to his racing hero Ayrton Senna.The three-time F1 world champion announced the competition on last month on his personal Instagram account, stating he is 'on the look out for a dope new layout that evolves my current theme and features the candy apple red in my existing design.'With the winning prize a chance to meet Hamilton at one of the F1 events this season and a full size replica of their design, Rai Caldato emerged victorious with his effort which blends the Briton's familiar red and yellow design with elements of Brazil's national colours as a nod to Senna."Here it is. The winning helmet design, a creation by Raí Caldato - @caldatodesign from Brazil. Raí evolves my layout by adding new stripe elements on the sides. As a tribute to my hero, Ayrton Senna the helmet features the colours of Brazil - green, yellow and blue. These are accompanied with the 3 stars that represent my Championship wins."There's yellow throughout that reminds me of my helmets in the past. The candy apple red balances with the yellow very well. Raí, I look forward to meeting you in person to present you with your prize! Thank you all for entering this competition, I'm taken back by your creativity."Hamilton will present the helmet in person for the first time when Mercedes launches the new W08 on Thursday, alongside new team-mate Valtteri Bottas.