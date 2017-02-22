F1 »

Hamilton reveals Senna-inspired helmet design for F1 2017

22 February 2017
Lewis Hamilton unveils his new Ayrton Senna-inspired helmet for the 2017 Formula 1 season following a competition for fans to submit designs.
Hamilton reveals Senna-inspired helmet design for F1 2017
Hamilton reveals Senna-inspired helmet design for F1 2017
Lewis Hamilton has revealed the winning entry for his 2017 F1 helmet design competition, choosing an entry that pays homage to his racing hero Ayrton Senna.

The three-time F1 world champion announced the competition on last month on his personal Instagram account, stating he is 'on the look out for a dope new layout that evolves my current theme and features the candy apple red in my existing design.'

With the winning prize a chance to meet Hamilton at one of the F1 events this season and a full size replica of their design, Rai Caldato emerged victorious with his effort which blends the Briton's familiar red and yellow design with elements of Brazil's national colours as a nod to Senna.

Here it is. The winning helmet design, a creation by Raí Caldato - @caldatodesign from Brazil. Raí evolves my layout by adding new stripe elements on the sides. As a tribute to my hero, Ayrton Senna the helmet features the colours of Brazil - green, yellow and blue. These are accompanied with the 3 stars that represent my Championship wins. There's yellow throughout that reminds me of my helmets in the past. The candy apple red balances with the yellow very well. Raí, I look forward to meeting you in person to present you with your prize! Thank you all for entering this competition, I'm taken back by your creativity. 🙌🏽 #LH44Design #TeamLH #Blessed @mercedesamgf1 @bellhelmetseurope #bellhelmetseurope​​​ T&C's: http://lewis.social/TCs

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on




"Here it is. The winning helmet design, a creation by Raí Caldato - @caldatodesign from Brazil. Raí evolves my layout by adding new stripe elements on the sides. As a tribute to my hero, Ayrton Senna the helmet features the colours of Brazil - green, yellow and blue. These are accompanied with the 3 stars that represent my Championship wins.

"There's yellow throughout that reminds me of my helmets in the past. The candy apple red balances with the yellow very well. Raí, I look forward to meeting you in person to present you with your prize! Thank you all for entering this competition, I'm taken back by your creativity."

Hamilton will present the helmet in person for the first time when Mercedes launches the new W08 on Thursday, alongside new team-mate Valtteri Bottas.


Lewis Hamilton F1 Driver Profile - Mercedes by Crash_net


Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst



Tagged as: Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Valtteri Bottas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
29.05.2016 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
The Sahara Force India VJM10 Mercedes
Mercedes W08 teaser shots
Mercedes W08 teaser shots
Mercedes W08 teaser shots
Mercedes W08 teaser shots
Mercedes W08 Hybrid, teaser image, F1 [Credit: Mercedes AMG Petronas]
Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso - Mercedes, McLaren
George Russell, Mercedes junior programme, [Credit: Mercedes]
Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 