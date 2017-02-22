Ocon raises overtaking fears with 2017 F1 cars

Esteban Ocon says he has concerns overtaking will become trickier with the new F1 cars in 2017 due to the technical regulation changes.
The new Force India driver was on hand at Silverstone to unveil the team's new car, the VJM10, alongside team-mate Sergio Perez
with preparations ramping up for the opening pre-season test next week.
With all F1 cars allowed to be a maximum of 1600mm wider around the sidepods plus front and rear wings being made longer and wider, immediate fears sprung up about overtaking being near-impossible at narrow street circuits like Baku and Monaco.
However, with the aerodynamic regulation tweaks a number of drivers have raised concerns following cars could make overtaking much harder – a key point the new regulations are meant to change in order to create more exciting racing.
Ocon is one of those drivers concerned about overtaking becoming trickier with the new F1 cars but accepts the full realisation of this won't be known until the 2017 season opener in Australia.
"Yes, cars will get a tow but also have bigger understeer in the corners, and you will lose more downforce,” Ocon said. “There is more downforce on the car, so you lose more downforce, so this is going to be harder.
“Let's see. I don't want to speak too early. I guess it's going be harder to overtake, and more difficult. But maybe not, we'll see."
The French driver has stressed his concerns around overtaking don't relate to the new wider and fatter Pirelli tyres set to be introduced for 2017.
"For overtaking, no it will not make a difference,” he said. “Also in World Series it was difficult to overtake with Michelin tyres. If you can push throughout the race and if it's hard physically we will see people dropping out and that could make a difference."