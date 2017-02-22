F1 »

Force India launch: Ocon raises overtaking fears with 2017 F1 cars

22 February 2017
Esteban Ocon has concerns overtaking will become trickier with the new F1 cars in 2017 due to the technical regulation changes.
Ocon raises overtaking fears with 2017 F1 cars
Force India launch: Ocon raises overtaking fears with 2017 F1 cars
Esteban Ocon says he has concerns overtaking will become trickier with the new F1 cars in 2017 due to the technical regulation changes.

The new Force India driver was on hand at Silverstone to unveil the team's new car, the VJM10, alongside team-mate Sergio Perez with preparations ramping up for the opening pre-season test next week.

With all F1 cars allowed to be a maximum of 1600mm wider around the sidepods plus front and rear wings being made longer and wider, immediate fears sprung up about overtaking being near-impossible at narrow street circuits like Baku and Monaco.

However, with the aerodynamic regulation tweaks a number of drivers have raised concerns following cars could make overtaking much harder – a key point the new regulations are meant to change in order to create more exciting racing.

Ocon is one of those drivers concerned about overtaking becoming trickier with the new F1 cars but accepts the full realisation of this won't be known until the 2017 season opener in Australia.

"Yes, cars will get a tow but also have bigger understeer in the corners, and you will lose more downforce,” Ocon said. “There is more downforce on the car, so you lose more downforce, so this is going to be harder.

“Let's see. I don't want to speak too early. I guess it's going be harder to overtake, and more difficult. But maybe not, we'll see."


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


The French driver has stressed his concerns around overtaking don't relate to the new wider and fatter Pirelli tyres set to be introduced for 2017.

"For overtaking, no it will not make a difference,” he said. “Also in World Series it was difficult to overtake with Michelin tyres. If you can push throughout the race and if it's hard physically we will see people dropping out and that could make a difference."
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Silverstone , Monaco , Pirelli , Force India F1 , Sergio Perez , Ocon , Baku , esteban ocon
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and team mate Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team unveil the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017. Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 Launch, Silverstone, England. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com - copy of publication required for printed pictures. Every used picture is fee-liable. Â© Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images
Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 cockpit detail. 22.02.2017.
Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 rear wing and engine cover detail. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team with team mate Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Andrew Green (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Technical Director; Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 with Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 Development Driver and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Andrew Green (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Technical Director; Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team; Robert Fernley (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal, and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner with Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): David Croft (GBR) Sky Sports Commentator with Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 Development Driver; Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 Development Driver, with the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team, with the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 with team mate Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team unveil the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team unveil the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
Otmar Szafnauer (USA) Sahara Force India F1 Chief Operating Officer. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team with Otmar Szafnauer (USA) Sahara Force India F1 Chief Operating Officer. 22.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner. 22.02.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 