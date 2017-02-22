F1 »

Force India VJM10 F1 Launch: Perez bullish as Force India eyes top three

22 February 2017
Sergio Perez says he is many reasons to be hopeful heading into F1 2017, saying Force India has 'never been so stable'.
Perez bullish as Force India strives for top three
Force India VJM10 F1 Launch: Perez bullish as Force India eyes top three
Sergio Perez says he understands no reason why Sahara Force India should not be aiming beyond last year's breakthrough season as he sets his sights on cracking the 'big three' in 2017.

Force India provided one the year's highlights by progressing to fourth in the constructors' standings thanks to the efforts of three-time podium winner Perez and team-mate Nico Hulkenberg.

However, with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari establishing a sizeable margin for Force India to consider bridging, it has raised questions as to how the privateer team can progress from here.

F1 2017 is here – get the dates, the line-up and the TV schedules ahead of the season

Nevertheless, with team principal Vijay Mallya suggesting Force India has a chance to capitalise on the technical regulation overhaul to potentially spring a surprise, Perez echoes his sentiments with a firm belief he can get amongst the front runners with the VJM10.

“I think there are plenty of reasons to be very hopeful we can do the next step as a team. in the four years I have been in this team I have never seen it so stable, everyone knowing their job and none of the teams I have been in F1 this level of confidence, organisation, everyone doing their jobs. We have plenty of reasons to be hopeful for a great year


Sergio Perez - F1 Driver Profile - Force India by Crash_net


“Last year we were fourth so I see no reason why we can't improve that. The base is very solid. There are plenty of reasons to be hoping for that. That means a massive year for us but I think Force India will be the big surprise this year.”

Having turned down a lucrative deal to join Renault for 2017, Perez – who joined Force India in 2014 -, Perez joined Mallya in dismissing Cyril Abiteboul's suggestion Force India will struggle to keep up with progress under the new regulations, pointing out that it hardly developed last year's rapid VJM09.

“People think we carried on the development last year to get 4th place but it wasn't true we stopped in May. Everyone is in place with a plan of upgrades through the year. Whether that is good enough compared with the big teams who knows, but I certainly think we will give a hard time to the top teams.”

Tagged as: Ferrari , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Renault , Vijay Mallya , Force India F1 , Nico Hulkenberg , Sergio Perez , Cyril Abiteboul
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
(L to R): Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 Development Driver with Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 cockpit detail. 22.02.2017.
Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 rear wing and engine cover detail. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team with team mate Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Andrew Green (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Technical Director; Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 with Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 Development Driver and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Andrew Green (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Technical Director; Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team; Robert Fernley (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal, and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner with Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): David Croft (GBR) Sky Sports Commentator with Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 Development Driver; Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 Development Driver, with the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team, with the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 with team mate Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team and the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team unveil the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team unveil the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 22.02.2017.
Otmar Szafnauer (USA) Sahara Force India F1 Chief Operating Officer. 22.02.2017.
(L to R): Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team with Otmar Szafnauer (USA) Sahara Force India F1 Chief Operating Officer. 22.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team. 22.02.2017.
Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner. 22.02.2017.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Dallas

February 22, 2017 8:43 PM

"Punching above their weight" is seriously getting a bit old for FI, I think with the results they pulled last year they have officially moved up a weight class, hopefully they can cement that this year!


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 