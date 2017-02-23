Hamilton: The big unknown is Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton says the 2017 F1 technical regulation revamp is 'a completely new slate' for all the teams and has already picked out Red Bull as the rival he's most intrigued to understand.The three-time F1 world champion is relishing the new season as he hunts a fourth title after missing out to team-mate Nico Rosberg by five points last year before the German driver made his shock retirement from racing.Hamilton has been closely working with his engineers at Mercedes team base in Brackley in preparation for the new technical regulations, as well as ramping up his fitness, but is equally interested to see how his rivals shape up for 2017."It's a completely new slate. It might be Ferrari at the front, it might be Red Bull, we have no idea,” Hamilton told. "I think the big unknown is Red Bull.“I think they always create an amazing car and this is a new area of downforce and they're amazing at creating downforce so I think it'll be really interesting to see what they pull out and I'm hoping it'll be a real mixture of competition."I hope it'll be close so we'll be fighting with Red Bull and Ferrari. That's what the fans want to see."Hamilton will help unveil Mercedes W08 alongside new team-mate Valtteri Bottas and team principal Toto Wolff at Silverstone today (23rd February) after the team released teaser images.