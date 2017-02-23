F1 »

Sauber C36 F1 Launch: VIDEO: Sauber hits the track... and it looks fierce!

23 February 2017
Check out the video of Sauber's C36-Ferrari turning its first laps at Circuit de Catalunya with Marcus Ericsson at the wheel
Check out the video of Sauber's C36-Ferrari turning its first laps at Circuit de Catalunya with Marcus Ericsson at the wheel.

Sauber became the first team to officially present its 2017 F1 contender, unveiling the C36 with this year's more striking bodywork and a bold new livery.

The Swiss team has enjoyed private filming days at the Spanish circuit which is set to host pre-season testing next week and has released video footage of its C36-Ferrari in action.


Sauber C36-Ferrari's first laps by Crash_net


Seakay

February 23, 2017 5:08 PM

Sure it's been said a 1000 times before but God they sound awful, totally underwhelming. Listening to that reminds me why I don't bother attending races anymore, such a shame.


