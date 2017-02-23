F1 »

Mercedes W08 F1 Launch: Mercedes eyes fourth F1 title with W08

23 February 2017
Mercedes has pulled the wraps off its 2017 challenger, the W08 EQ Power+, as it aims to defend the F1 world drivers' and constructors' championships.
Mercedes has pulled the wraps off its 2017 challenger, the W08 EQ Power+, as it aims to defend the F1 world drivers' and constructors' championships.

The Brackley-based squad has become the latest team to officially reveal its new car after a series of teaser releases as is targeting a swift transition in the 2017 technical regulation revamp with its dominate Mercedes power unit.

The German manufacturer is hunting a Red Bull-matching fourth consecutive F1 world drivers' and constructors' titles with Lewis Hamilton and new signing Valtteri Bottas who fills Nico Rosberg's place after the German driver retired just days after clinching the 2016 world championship.


Hamilton, who drove filming laps with W08 before the official reveal, is thrilled to see the latest silver arrow and gave a glow reception after hopping out for the first time.

"It is the most detailed piece of machinery I have seen in F1 so far," Hamilton said. "I was super excited to see what it felt like when I drove it today for the first time. It felt pretty awesome even though it was pretty gusty."

Bottas will drive the W08 for the first time later today at Silverstone for his filming laps and has relished this historic day for both himself and the team.

"It is a big day for me and for the team," Bottas said. "It is a new era in F1 and everyone who has been working on this car gets to see it running for the first time and it seems to be working well so far. For me it will be the first day driving a silver arrow so it is amazing."


Mercedes says 'only 17% of the components in W08 have been carried over from its predecessor', with the team returning to its innovation principles from the last time there was a major regulations overhaul in 2014.

The German manufacturer has also introduced an all-new power unit for 2017, named the M08, which has been designed in combination with the new aerodynamic regulations and made stronger to withstand the additional forces and loads the new cars will produce.

Mercedes W08, launch, [Credit: CMG]
Mercedes W08, launch, [Credit: Mercedes]
Mercedes W08, launch, [Credit: Mercedes]
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. 23.02.2017.
Front suspension Mercedes Petronas AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes Petronas AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes Petronas AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes Petronas AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes Petronas AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes Petronas AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
(L to R): Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 with team mate Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
(L to R): Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with team mate Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 with Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.

Liam48

February 23, 2017 2:14 PM

That's the best looking of the cars revealed so far. There is no silly shark-fin or stub nose. It looks like a mean racing car. I also like the subtle flashes of blue paint on the side pods & and front wing. I hope the rest of the teams stay away from the shark- fin & stub nose.


