‘Rules of engagement’ remain as Hamilton faces up to Bottas

Toto Wolff says the so-called 'rules of engagement' that dictated Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg's simmering rivalry during the 2016 Formula 1 season will remain largely in place as Valtteri Bottas prepares to make his Mercedes debut.A team-mate relationship that became increasingly fractious during their four seasons together at Mercedes, Hamilton and Rosberg's rivalry piqued in 2016 with coming togethers in Spain and Austria, the latter of which prompted the team to lay down private 'rules of engagement' to prevent further issue.Though Mercedes vowed not to explain these 'rules' in public and insisted the pair could still 'race' one another to the end of the season, a controversial Abu Dhabi finale in 2016 raised the subject of tactics once more.With Rosberg going on to retire, leading to Bottas' arrival this season, Wolff admits the team will consider its options in an effort to avoid the turbulence of previous years.“That is an internal paper that has grown over the years, with experience,” he said at the launch of the new Mercedes W08. “Still, when you look at Abu Dhabi it proved to have blank spots. So it's something you want to continue to do and develop for the benefit of the team, the drivers and the spectators.“The basic concept will stay in place, we are maybe going to call it differently and trim it a little bit, add the bits that were missing, but not make it a complex regulation.“We have to see how the season gets started anyway, it might be completely different in terms of the dynamics between the drivers and the dynamic with other teams. But the basic concept stays, yes.”Describing Rosberg's sudden decision to retire days after clinching his first F1 world title as a 'curve ball', Wolff nonetheless says Mercedes acted quickly in determining what was available to it.“There was a bit of a curve ball Nico threw at us in December. We were all expecting to stop racing and go back to the factory and spend the week with a normal office job and then suddenly it was all back to competition.“It was interesting to find out how the driver market looked because within 48 hours we pretty much understood where almost every driver stood.“We started to analyse who would be the best fit for the organisation and it of course comes down to speed, diligence, intelligence, development know-how but also personality and with Valtteri coming into the team not only do I see an opportunity with the dynamics of the driver, I see it as a personality that can bring something to the team.”