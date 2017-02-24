Hamilton asks F1 to cut social media constraints

Lewis Hamilton has reiterated his request to Formula 1 and the FIA to open up the rules on social media posts from race circuits by arguing for the 'super easy and free tool' to attract a new audience to the sport.
The triple F1 world champion is one of the most active users of social media, to the point he live streamed the Mercedes W08 EQ Power+ car launch on his personal Instagram account alongside his team's official channels.
With his 3.8 million Instagram followers, 4.1 million Twitter followers and 3.9 million likes on Facebook, Hamilton is keen to share more via social media having seen the popularity and impact it has had on other global sports.
“I don't have all the answers and that's not my expertise, but if you look at football, social media is so much greater and I think they utilise social media a lot better in football, in NBA and in NFL,” Hamilton said. “In Formula One every time I would have posted a picture or a video I would have got a warning from the FIA or a notice telling me to take it down.”
The greater and improvement of access for both F1 fans, teams and drivers has been a key point laid out by new owners Liberty Media which Hamilton wants to lead the charge on.
“I think hopefully this year they will change that rule and allow social media for all of us because social media is an incredible platform for the world to communicate with,” he said. “For the sport to be able to grow, it is a super easy, free tool for the sport and for us to be able to use and share and engage with other people.
“There are people that are following me who have not been Formula One fans for a long long time, but one of their friends who happen to follow me or one of the other drivers has said to follow and has since started to watch the race. So I'm sure it's one of the fastest and the new way forwards.”
