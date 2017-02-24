F1 »

Mercedes launch: Hamilton asks for F1 to cut social media constraints

24 February 2017
Lewis Hamilton has reiterated his request to Formula 1 and the FIA to open up the rules on social media posts to attract a new audience
Hamilton asks F1 to cut social media constraints
Mercedes launch: Hamilton asks for F1 to cut social media constraints
Lewis Hamilton has reiterated his request to Formula 1 and the FIA to open up the rules on social media posts from race circuits by arguing for the 'super easy and free tool' to attract a new audience to the sport.

The triple F1 world champion is one of the most active users of social media, to the point he live streamed the Mercedes W08 EQ Power+ car launch on his personal Instagram account alongside his team's official channels.

With his 3.8 million Instagram followers, 4.1 million Twitter followers and 3.9 million likes on Facebook, Hamilton is keen to share more via social media having seen the popularity and impact it has had on other global sports.

“I don't have all the answers and that's not my expertise, but if you look at football, social media is so much greater and I think they utilise social media a lot better in football, in NBA and in NFL,” Hamilton said. “In Formula One every time I would have posted a picture or a video I would have got a warning from the FIA or a notice telling me to take it down.”


10 Reasons to Watch F1 in 2017 by Crash_net


The greater and improvement of access for both F1 fans, teams and drivers has been a key point laid out by new owners Liberty Media which Hamilton wants to lead the charge on.

“I think hopefully this year they will change that rule and allow social media for all of us because social media is an incredible platform for the world to communicate with,” he said. “For the sport to be able to grow, it is a super easy, free tool for the sport and for us to be able to use and share and engage with other people.

“There are people that are following me who have not been Formula One fans for a long long time, but one of their friends who happen to follow me or one of the other drivers has said to follow and has since started to watch the race. So I'm sure it's one of the fastest and the new way forwards.”


Mercedes unveils W08 EQPower+ at Silverstone by Crash_net


Get ready for the new season: 2017 F1 team and car launch dates

Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


by Haydn Cobb

« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes Petronas AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 23.02.2017.
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with team mate Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. 23.02.2017.
McLaren MCL32
Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
McLaren MCL32
McLaren MCL32
McLaren MCL32
McLaren MCL32
McLaren Honda MCL32

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 